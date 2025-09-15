YouTube Music brings dual-pane 'Now Playing' layout to Android, iOS: Report

YouTube Music is reportedly introducing a refreshed ‘Now Playing’ screen for Android and iOS, following months of testing that began in November 2024. According to a 9To5Google report, the redesign brings a dual-pane layout and a more streamlined arrangement of controls, giving the app a cleaner and more efficient look. The new Now Playing design is being delivered via a server-side update; it may not appear for everyone immediately.

Redesigned Now Playing

As per the report, the Song/Video switcher has been removed from the top of the Now Playing screen, though the Cast button still sits next to the three-dot overflow menu. Beneath the song title (it can still be tapped to open Related) and artist name, you will now find the row of playback controls. While this does not affect one-handed use, it does shift elements further up on the display.

The scrubber bar has been redesigned with a box-style design that reacts when you interact with it, replacing the traditional playhead. Other playback features now appear in a more compact carousel. Starting with thumbs up/down, comments, and Save, the row continues with Lyrics, followed by the Video/Song switcher, Share, Download, and Radio options. The older bottom row of tabs has been eliminated as part of this update. Up Next Section A new "Up Next" section introduces a drag handle that shows which playlist or radio you are listening to. Instead of swiping, users can tap to open a new dual-pane view that feels cleaner and more efficient. In this mode, the action carousel disappears, letting you see around four songs in the queue, with the option to expand it further. However, this view is temporary and closes once you exit Now Playing.