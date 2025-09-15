Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube Music brings dual-pane 'Now Playing' layout to Android, iOS: Report

YouTube Music brings dual-pane 'Now Playing' layout to Android, iOS: Report

Reportedly, YouTube Music's Now Playing redesign adds a dual-pane view, compact controls, and an updated Up Next section, rolling out via a server-side update

YouTube Music celebrates 10 years
YouTube Music
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
YouTube Music is reportedly introducing a refreshed ‘Now Playing’ screen for Android and iOS, following months of testing that began in November 2024. According to a 9To5Google report, the redesign brings a dual-pane layout and a more streamlined arrangement of controls, giving the app a cleaner and more efficient look. The new Now Playing design is being delivered via a server-side update; it may not appear for everyone immediately. 

Redesigned Now Playing

As per the report, the Song/Video switcher has been removed from the top of the Now Playing screen, though the Cast button still sits next to the three-dot overflow menu. Beneath the song title (it can still be tapped to open Related) and artist name, you will now find the row of playback controls. While this does not affect one-handed use, it does shift elements further up on the display. 

Updated Scrubber Bar

The scrubber bar has been redesigned with a box-style design that reacts when you interact with it, replacing the traditional playhead. Other playback features now appear in a more compact carousel. Starting with thumbs up/down, comments, and Save, the row continues with Lyrics, followed by the Video/Song switcher, Share, Download, and Radio options. The older bottom row of tabs has been eliminated as part of this update.  

Up Next Section

A new “Up Next” section introduces a drag handle that shows which playlist or radio you are listening to. Instead of swiping, users can tap to open a new dual-pane view that feels cleaner and more efficient. In this mode, the action carousel disappears, letting you see around four songs in the queue, with the option to expand it further. However, this view is temporary and closes once you exit Now Playing.
 
Both the Related and Lyrics sheets can now expand fully, though they otherwise display the track you are playing along with basic play/pause controls at the top. Podcasts get the same redesign, keeping the interface consistent across content types.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

