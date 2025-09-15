Home / Technology / Tech News / Snapchat adds forever chats and group streaks for snappers: How it works

Snapchat adds forever chats and group streaks for snappers: How it works

Snapchat rolls out Infinite Retention for saving chats and Group Streaks for collaborative streaks, giving users more control and flexibility in conversations

Snap, Snapchat
Photo: Bloomberg
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Snapchat is expanding its messaging features with two new updates: Infinite Retention and Group Streaks. Infinite Retention allows users to save chats permanently, instead of having them disappear after viewing, while Group Streaks make it easier for friends to maintain streaks collectively. 
 
According to the company, these features are based on community feedback, giving users more control, flexibility, and personalisation in how they connect.

Infinite Retention: How it works

As per the company, the Infinite Retention is a feature that lets Snapchat users preserve their chat history indefinitely. Until now, conversations were designed to disappear unless manually saved by tapping on a message. With this new option, users can toggle the setting on for specific chats, allowing messages to remain visible like in traditional messaging apps.
 
Both parties are notified when Infinite Retention is enabled, and either side can disable it at any time. This ensures transparency while giving users the ability to decide how permanent their conversations should be. For example, you might want to enable it for close friends while keeping casual chats ephemeral. Snapchat first began testing Infinite Retention in 2024, and it is now being made widely available. 

Snapchat Group Streaks: How it works

Alongside this, Snapchat is launching Group Streaks, which make it easier to maintain streaks with multiple friends. Traditionally, streaks required sending a Snap daily to a specific friend. Now, every member’s contribution counts toward keeping the collective streak alive, offering a more collaborative experience. Group Streaks are also easier to maintain since participation can be shared, and in the event a streak is broken, users can restore it within a week. 
 
According to Snapchat, Group Streaks are private, optional, and designed to help friends celebrate their connections in a less rigid way. The update is making streaks more inclusive for groups of friends who interact regularly.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite now available starting at ₹30,999: Check offers

OPPO F31 series launching today at 12 pm: Specs to variants, what to expect

Premium

Indian business leaders top in artificial intelligence adoption plans

Premium

IndiaAI Mission runs into challenges in building indigenous technology

Elon Musk's xAI lays off 500 data annotators amid Grok chatbot shake-up

Topics :Tech NewsSnapchatSocial media appsSocial Mediamessagephotos

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story