Snapchat adds forever chats and group streaks for snappers: How it works

Snapchat is expanding its messaging features with two new updates: Infinite Retention and Group Streaks. Infinite Retention allows users to save chats permanently, instead of having them disappear after viewing, while Group Streaks make it easier for friends to maintain streaks collectively.

According to the company, these features are based on community feedback, giving users more control, flexibility, and personalisation in how they connect.

Infinite Retention: How it works

As per the company, the Infinite Retention is a feature that lets Snapchat users preserve their chat history indefinitely. Until now, conversations were designed to disappear unless manually saved by tapping on a message. With this new option, users can toggle the setting on for specific chats, allowing messages to remain visible like in traditional messaging apps.

Both parties are notified when Infinite Retention is enabled, and either side can disable it at any time. This ensures transparency while giving users the ability to decide how permanent their conversations should be. For example, you might want to enable it for close friends while keeping casual chats ephemeral. Snapchat first began testing Infinite Retention in 2024, and it is now being made widely available. ALSO READ: OPPO F31 series launching today at 12 pm: Specs to variants, what to expect Snapchat Group Streaks: How it works ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite now available starting at ₹30,999: Check offers Alongside this, Snapchat is launching Group Streaks, which make it easier to maintain streaks with multiple friends. Traditionally, streaks required sending a Snap daily to a specific friend. Now, every member’s contribution counts toward keeping the collective streak alive, offering a more collaborative experience. Group Streaks are also easier to maintain since participation can be shared, and in the event a streak is broken, users can restore it within a week.