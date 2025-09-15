Nano Banana AI Image Editor: Instagram's next infatuation, following the AI figurine mania, is the AI edits of vintage sarees. These postings, which resemble posters from Bollywood movies from the 1990s, are crafted with Google's Gemini Nano Banana tool and quick assistance from ChatGPT.

The edits transform everyday images into striking vintage styles, such as classic black sarees shot in grainy frames, chiffon yellow sarees drifting in the breeze, or even polka dots glowing like a scene from a Raj Kapoor movie. The end effect is a blend of dramatic film and fashion nostalgia.

What is Nano Banana AI?

The Gemini 2.5 Flash AI chatbot now has a new image tool called Nano Banana. It produces nostalgic, vintage-looking photographs that are becoming popular on the internet. This sophisticated model can produce astonishingly realistic, highly detailed images. Its popularity has increased due to its free-to-use feature.

Gemini AI saree prompt: Steps to trend yourself? • To build the look, users are required to log in with their Google account, either on Gemini or ChatGPT. • On Gemini, press "Try Image Editing" (look for the Banana icon) to enter AI editing mode. • Upload a clear solo picture where your face is visible. • Copy-paste one of the viral prompts. Within seconds, your retro Bollywood-style image is ready to be saved and posted on Instagram. Within seconds, your retro Bollywood-style image is ready to be saved and posted on Instagram. Gemini AI saree: Top 3 prompts to make retro saree images Here are a few example Nano Banana AI prompts you can utilise to make retro saree images:

Prompt 1: Make a gorgeous 4K HD portrait out of the uploaded picture. Long, black, wavy hair that falls over the subject's shoulders is ideal. She ought to be wearing a fitted blouse underneath a translucent, elegant red saree that is draped over one shoulder. Put some white flowers behind her right ear. She has a calm, gentle expression on her face and is looking slightly to her right. I would like her face to stay precisely as it is in the submitted photo, without any changes. A warm light source from the right should illuminate a plain, warm-toned wall in the background, casting a clear, soft-edged shadow of her hair and profile on the wall behind her. There should be an artsy and vintage vibe to the whole thing.

Prompt 2: Based on the uploaded image, produce a grainy yet vibrant image with a vintage feel. The girl should be wearing a gorgeous purple chiffon saree that looks like it belongs on Pinterest. With dark brown, silky hair and a little flower prominently tucked into it, the feeling must evoke the spirit of a '90s movie 'baddie, heightened by a romantic, windy setting. She stands before an ancient wooden door, and the scene is made more mysterious and artistic by the dramatic contrasts and deep shadows, which produce a dark yet enchanting cinematic impression. She should be rearranging her hair based on her posture.

Prompt 3: Transform the uploaded image into a bright, grainy, vintage, and retro image. Maintain the same facial traits. To create the vibe of a '90s film, the subject should be dressed in a solid-colored Banarsi saree with a Pinterest-inspired throwback style. Give her lustrous, silky, dark brown hair with a tiny flower clearly tucked inside. The girl stands in front of a white wall that has a melancholy, creative, and kind feel about it. Create a dramatic shadow on the wall behind her and a gentle glow on her face using a golden light source. The lighting needs to have the cosy, amber hues of a "golden hour" or sunset. It should have a simple, slightly textured background.