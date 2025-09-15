iOS 26, iPadOS 26, other Apple platforms releasing today: How to update

Apple will start rolling out its latest platform updates, including iOS 26 for eligible iPhones, beginning today, September 15. iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and watchOS 26 are also going live for supported devices on the same day. Newly launched hardware such as the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 ship with the updates out of the box, while eligible older devices will get them as free software upgrades. The rollout is expected to begin around 10:30 pm (IST).
Apple platform updates: Rollout timeline
- Date: September 15
- Time: 10:30 PM IST (expected)
iOS 26: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iPadOS 26: Eligible models
- iPad Pro: iPad Pro (M4), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
- iPad Air: iPad Air (M3), iPad Air (M2), iPad Air (3rd generation, and later)
- iPad: iPad (A16), iPad (11th gen), iPad (10th gen), iPad (9th gen), iPad (8th gen)
- iPad Mini: iPad Mini (A17 Pro). iPad Mini (5th generation, and later)
macOS Tahoe 26: Eligible models
- MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
- iMac (2020 and later)
- Mac mini (2020 and later)
- Mac Studio (2022 and later)
- Mac Pro (2019 and later)
watchOS 26: Eligible models
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Series 10
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
- Apple Watch SE (3rd generation)
- Apple Watch Ultra (all models)
watchOS 26 requires an iPhone 11 or later running iOS 26.
iOS 26: How to download and install
- Go to Settings.
- Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
- If the iOS 26 update is available, the iPhone will show the option to 'Download and Install'. Tap on it to begin the process.
- Once the download is complete, you will get the option to update immediately, install later, or 'Remind Me Later'.
- Tap on ‘Install Now’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.
iPadOS 26: How to download and install
- Go to Settings.
- Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
- If the iPadOS 26 update is available, the iPad will show the option to 'Download and Install'. Tap on it to begin the process.
- Once the download is complete, you will get the option to update immediately, install later, or 'Remind Me Later'.
- Tap on ‘Install Now’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.
macOS Tahoe 26: How to download and install
- From the Apple menu in the corner of your screen, choose System Settings.
- Go to Settings in the sidebar then tap on General settings.
- Go to the Software Update section and your Mac will automatically check for updates
- If macOS Tahoe 26 is available, click the Update or Upgrade button to download and install
- When prompted enter the password you use to log in to your Mac.
- Allow installation to complete without putting your Mac to sleep or closing its lid.
Note: During installation, your Mac might restart and show a progress bar or blank screen several times.
watchOS 26: How to download and install
- Make sure that your iPhone is updated to iOS 26
- On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app, then tap the My Watch tab.
- Tap on General and then ‘Software Update.’
- If the watchOS 26 update is available tap on Download.
- If asked for your iPhone passcode or Apple Watch passcode, enter it.
- Wait for the progress wheel to appear on your Apple Watch.
You can also install the update directly from you Apple Watch using the following method:
- Make sure your watch is connected to Wi-Fi.
- On your watch, open the Settings app.
- Tap General > Software Update.
- Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.
Apple recommends keeping your watch on its charger during the update and not restarting it manually. Once the process is complete, the Apple Watch will reboot automatically.