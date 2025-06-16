iOS 26: Check new features coming to these Apple iPhones later this year

Apple unveiled iOS 26, its platform update for iPhones, at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 , showcasing the features that will roll out to supported iPhones later this year. The update is currently in the developer beta phase, with a public beta set to commence from July, and final rollout expected by the end of 2025 – possibly with next-generation iPhone models in September.

From visual design enhancements to new AI capabilities and upgraded Phone and Messages apps, iOS 26 is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most ambitious updates yet.

iOS 26: Top features

Liquid Glass design

iOS 26 introduces a “ Liquid Glass ” visual overhaul, offering fluid animations, translucent UI layers, and redesigned app icons. Users can personalise the Lock Screen in new ways, while Safari, Camera, and Photos gain cleaner, more intuitive layouts. Apple Intelligence Apple is expanding its AI features with the launch of Apple Intelligence, bringing: Real-time audio translation

Smart content detection

On-screen action suggestions

Custom emoji and image generation

ChatGPT integration

AI-powered email summaries Phone and Messages enhancements The Phone app now consolidates Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails into a unified interface. New tools include Call Screening for unknown callers and Hold Assist, which automatically mutes hold music.

ALSO READ: iOS 26: Apple will let apps like Spotify access this new Music app feature Messages receives several updates, including unknown sender filtering, custom chat backgrounds, polls, group typing indicators, and Apple Cash integration in chats. Other system-wide improvements CarPlay gets pinned chats, Live Activities, widget support, and a simplified call interface

Apple Music adds translated lyrics and AutoMix

Maps introduces encrypted location history

Wallet delivers real-time travel updates

AirPods gain voice isolation, studio-grade audio recording, and camera remote control

Accessibility features include improved screen reading, Braille, Live Listen, and Personal Voice iOS 26: Eligible iPhones iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e

iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11 Note: Apple Intelligence features will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 series devices due to hardware requirements.