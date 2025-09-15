iOS 26, iPadOS 26, other Apple platforms releasing today: How to update

Apple will start rolling out its latest platform updates, including iOS 26 for eligible iPhones, beginning today, September 15. iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and watchOS 26 are also going live for supported devices on the same day. Newly launched hardware such as the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 ship with the updates out of the box, while eligible older devices will get them as free software upgrades. The rollout is expected to begin around 10:30 pm (IST).

Note: During installation, your Mac might restart and show a progress bar or blank screen several times.

watchOS 26: How to download and install

Make sure that your iPhone is updated to iOS 26

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app, then tap the My Watch tab.

Tap on General and then ‘Software Update.’

If the watchOS 26 update is available tap on Download.

If asked for your iPhone passcode or Apple Watch passcode, enter it.

Wait for the progress wheel to appear on your Apple Watch.

You can also install the update directly from you Apple Watch using the following method:

Make sure your watch is connected to Wi-Fi.

On your watch, open the Settings app.

Tap General > Software Update.

Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Apple recommends keeping your watch on its charger during the update and not restarting it manually. Once the process is complete, the Apple Watch will reboot automatically.