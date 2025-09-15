iOS 26, iPadOS 26, other Apple platforms releasing today: How to update

Apple platform updates: Rollout timeline
- Date: September 15
- Time: 10:30 PM IST (expected)
iOS 26: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iPadOS 26: Eligible models
- iPad Pro: iPad Pro (M4), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
- iPad Air: iPad Air (M3), iPad Air (M2), iPad Air (3rd generation, and later)
- iPad: iPad (A16), iPad (11th gen), iPad (10th gen), iPad (9th gen), iPad (8th gen)
- iPad Mini: iPad Mini (A17 Pro). iPad Mini (5th generation, and later)
macOS Tahoe 26: Eligible models
- MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
- iMac (2020 and later)
- Mac mini (2020 and later)
- Mac Studio (2022 and later)
- Mac Pro (2019 and later)
watchOS 26: Eligible models
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Series 10
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
- Apple Watch SE (3rd generation)
- Apple Watch Ultra (all models)
iOS 26: How to download and install
- Go to Settings.
- Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
- If the iOS 26 update is available, the iPhone will show the option to 'Download and Install'. Tap on it to begin the process.
- Once the download is complete, you will get the option to update immediately, install later, or 'Remind Me Later'.
- Tap on ‘Install Now’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.
iPadOS 26: How to download and install
- Go to Settings.
- Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
- If the iPadOS 26 update is available, the iPad will show the option to 'Download and Install'. Tap on it to begin the process.
- Once the download is complete, you will get the option to update immediately, install later, or 'Remind Me Later'.
- Tap on ‘Install Now’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.
macOS Tahoe 26: How to download and install
- From the Apple menu in the corner of your screen, choose System Settings.
- Go to Settings in the sidebar then tap on General settings.
- Go to the Software Update section and your Mac will automatically check for updates
- If macOS Tahoe 26 is available, click the Update or Upgrade button to download and install
- When prompted enter the password you use to log in to your Mac.
- Allow installation to complete without putting your Mac to sleep or closing its lid.
watchOS 26: How to download and install
- Make sure that your iPhone is updated to iOS 26
- On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app, then tap the My Watch tab.
- Tap on General and then ‘Software Update.’
- If the watchOS 26 update is available tap on Download.
- If asked for your iPhone passcode or Apple Watch passcode, enter it.
- Wait for the progress wheel to appear on your Apple Watch.
- Make sure your watch is connected to Wi-Fi.
- On your watch, open the Settings app.
- Tap General > Software Update.
- Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.
