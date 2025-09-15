Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite now available starting at ₹30,999: Check offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite launched in India with an Exynos 1380 chip, 10.9-inch display, S Pen support, and launch offers including bank discounts and no-interest EMI

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is now available in India, starting at Rs 30,999. The tablet, which launched last month, can now be purchased via Samsung’s online and offline channels as well as through select retailers like Reliance Digital. Samsung is also bundling several launch offers, including bank discounts, exchange benefits, and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Price and variants

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: 30,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: 40,999
  • Colour: Silver, Gray, Coralred

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Introductory offers

The new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is now available on Samsung’s website with the following introductory offers:
  • Bank discount of Rs 3000 on HDFC Bank credit cards
  • Exchange bonus of Rs 2000 on trade-in
  • No-interest EMI plans up to 12 months

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Details

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features a 10.9-inch TFT LCD display with a WUXGA+ resolution of 2112 x 1320 pixels and peak brightness of 600 nits. It is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The tablet comes preloaded with Android 15.
 
On the camera front, it includes an 8MP rear sensor for casual photography and document scanning, while the 5MP front-facing camera caters to video calls. The tablet is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.
Designed with productivity in mind, the Tab S10 Lite comes bundled with an S Pen for writing, drawing, and annotating documents. Samsung Notes offers features like Handwriting Help, Solve Math, and PDF markup. Split View lets users run two apps or files side by side. Additionally, Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search with Google and the Galaxy AI Key enhance usability.
Third-party app integrations are also supported, including Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion, Notion, Noteshelf 3, and Picsart. Buyers also get bundled perks such as a one-year subscription to Goodnotes, discounts on LumaFusion, and limited trial access to Notion AI.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Specifications

  • Display: 10.9-inch, 2112 x 1320 (WUXGA+), TFT LCD panel, 600 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Exynos 1380
  • OS: Android 15
  • RAM: 6GB, 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 8000mAh
  • Dimensions: 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.6 mm
  • Weight: 524g

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

