Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 26: WhatsApp explores liquid glass design language for Apple iPhone app

iOS 26: WhatsApp explores liquid glass design language for Apple iPhone app

Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing Apple's Liquid Glass design for iOS 26, bringing a translucent, fluid, and immersive interface to navigation, buttons, and menus

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Tests Liquid Glass Redesign for iOS 26: Image: Bloomberg

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a major visual redesign for iOS 26, adopting Apple’s new Liquid Glass interface. According to WABetaInfo, the update will bring a fully refreshed look compatible with iOS 26. Liquid Glass is a dynamic, translucent interface design introduced with iOS 26, it adds subtle depth to background layers, buttons, and menus, shifting with light, movement, and user interaction. The goal is to create a consistent and visually appealing experience across the app without affecting performance, even on older devices.

WhatsApp tests Liquid Glass-based design for iOS 26

As per the report, screenshots from a new beta version of WhatsApp for iOS reveals a dynamic, translucent design that combines the optical properties of glass with fluid, responsive behavior, creating shimmer, depth, and reflection effects throughout the app. Liquid Glass, introduced with iOS 26, allows interface elements such as background layers, buttons, and context menus to subtly change based on light, movement, and user interaction. This design approach aims to make apps feel more immersive and visually appealing, while keeping usability and clarity intact. 
 
For WhatsApp, implementing Liquid Glass requires a full redesign of the app’s appearance. The report mentioned that the platform has already started compiling a beta version using the iOS 26 SDK with the latest Xcode build. By using the latest SDK, WhatsApp can access all the tools and APIs necessary to implement Liquid Glass elements efficiently. The team is currently refining the interface to ensure a smooth transition from the existing flat design to the new translucent, responsive look aesthetic.

According to the report, the main navigation components at the bottom of the screen are the first to receive the Liquid Glass treatment. Once polished, other interactive controls and menus will follow the same. WhatsApp is carefully testing transparency effects, reflections, and animations to ensure they do not interfere with readability or accessibility. WhatsApp may experiment with multiple configurations to balance system design alignment with its own functional needs. Early beta versions already show subtle transparency in tabs, menus, and buttons, with plans to expand this to all interface components. 
 

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

