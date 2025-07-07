iOS 26 public beta to release this month: Eligible models, how to try, more

Apple is preparing to roll out the first public beta of iOS 26 this month. Unveiled at WWDC 2025, the new iPhone operating system is already available in developer beta, introducing Apple’s fresh “Liquid Glass” design language. Alongside a major visual overhaul, iOS 26 also brings new Apple Intelligence features, including real-time audio and call translation, and upgrades to core apps like Phone, Messages, and Music. The update also adds a new Apple Games app, which serves as a central hub for gaming across Apple devices.

ALSO READ: Apple to enable FaceTime call nudity filter on iPhones with iOS 26: Report It’s important to note that the public beta is an early version intended for testing, not a stable release. Users opting in should be prepared for potential bugs, performance hiccups, and occasional app compatibility issues.

iOS 26 public beta: Eligible iPhones The public beta of iOS 26 will be available for the following iPhone models: iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e

iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11 While all of the above devices will support iOS 26, Apple Intelligence features will be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 series.

iOS 26 public beta: How to download and install Once the iOS 26 public beta goes live, you can install it by following these steps: Sign up at the Apple Beta Software Programme

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update

Tap Beta Updates, then select iOS 26 Public Beta

Return to the Software Update screen and wait for the beta to appear

Agree to the terms and conditions, and begin the download

Once downloaded, the installation will begin automatically Note: Make sure to back up your iPhone before installing the beta version. iOS 26: What’s new iOS 26 introduces one of the most significant design overhauls in years, built around the new Liquid Glass aesthetic. The interface features translucent UI layers, smooth motion animations, updated app icons, and enhanced widget customisation on both the Home and Lock Screens. Apps like Safari, Camera, and Photos now offer cleaner layouts and improved navigation.

ALSO READ: HP launches OmniBook 5 and 3 series AI laptops in India: Price, specs, more Apple Intelligence is front and centre in iOS 26. Users gain access to AI-driven features such as live translation in Phone and Messages, smarter content suggestions, and updated Visual Intelligence for context-aware actions. There are also more options to generate custom emojis with Genmoji, and new ChatGPT styles for image generation within Image Playground. Several core apps have also been redesigned: The Phone app now merges Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails into a single view and adds Call Screening and Hold Assist

Messages brings typing indicators for group chats, poll creation, sender screening, and Apple Cash integration directly within conversations

The all-new Apple Games app helps users track progress, discover new games, and navigate Apple Arcade titles Other enhancements include: