iOS 27 may bring Google Cast, AI Siri, Camera app overhaul: What's coming

Apple is set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) from June 8, where the company is expected to introduce the next versions of its software platforms, including the anticipated iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and more. Besides OS upgrades, Apple is also expected to preview several new Apple Intelligence features across its ecosystem.

Multiple reports have also suggested that Apple may introduce several changes that will affect how Apple devices, such as iPhones, interact with third-party devices and services. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg, iOS 27 could introduce native support for third-party streaming protocols such as Google Cast, potentially reducing Apple’s heavy reliance on AirPlay.

The update is also expected to bring a redesigned Camera app, new AI-powered editing tools in Photos, an AI-powered Siri, and expanded Apple Intelligence features. Alongside this, watchOS 27 is said to include improved heart-rate tracking, additional AI-based capabilities, and new satellite-powered features for supported Apple Watch models. iOS 27: What to expect Native Google Cast integration One of the major reported changes is Apple’s plan to allow third-party streaming protocols to work at a system level inside iOS. Currently, Apple devices rely heavily on AirPlay for streaming audio, video, and photos to TVs and smart speakers. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is building support for alternatives such as Google Cast, formerly known as Chromecast. This could allow users to set Google Cast or similar services as the default streaming method on iPhones and iPads.

If introduced, this would mean smart TVs, streaming sticks, and speakers may no longer need AirPlay support to work seamlessly with Apple devices. Google Cast is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries because of its popularity across Android TVs, Google TV devices, and smart home products. However, the report also notes that any third-party streaming company could theoretically build deeper native support into iOS. EU pressure may be driving the change The move is reportedly tied to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which has already forced Apple to make major changes to iOS in Europe, including support for third-party app marketplaces and alternative browser engines.

According to the report, Apple may now be extending those compliance efforts to streaming technologies as well. While Apple has not officially confirmed the feature, Gurman suggested that native third-party streaming integration could remain limited to the European Union, at least initially. This reflects the EU’s broader push to reduce platform lock-ins and give users more freedom in choosing default services and technologies across devices. Camera app and editing tools Apple is also reportedly working on major Camera and Photos app upgrades. According to Bloomberg, the Camera app could become fully customisable, allowing users to rearrange controls like flash, exposure, timer, and resolution based on personal preference.

The company is also said to be integrating Visual Intelligence directly into the Camera app through a new Siri mode. This would allow users to scan food nutrition labels, quickly create contacts from business cards, and access AI-powered visual tools more easily. Meanwhile, the Photos app may gain new AI editing tools called Extend, Enhance, and Reframe. These tools are expected to offer generative editing, improved lighting and colour adjustments, and perspective correction for spatial photos. However, Bloomberg noted that some of these AI tools may still be delayed or scaled back before public release because of reliability concerns.

AI-powered Siri Apple is reportedly preparing a major upgrade for Siri as part of its broader Apple Intelligence push. The new version of Siri, first showcased during WWDC 2024, is expected to move beyond simple voice commands and become far more conversational and context-aware — similar to modern AI chatbots. The upgraded Siri is expected to support longer and more natural conversations, allowing users to interact with it in a smoother, back-and-forth manner instead of relying on short commands. Apple is also said to be improving both voice and text-based responses so Siri can provide more detailed and personalised answers.

One of the major changes is expected to be deeper integration across apps and system-level functions. As per the previous report, Siri will be able to understand personal context by analysing information from emails, messages, calendars, and files stored on the device. This could allow the assistant to provide more relevant suggestions and responses based on a user’s daily activity. Apple is also reportedly working on enabling Siri to understand what is currently visible on the screen. For example, users may be able to ask Siri to summarise a webpage, pull information from a message, or interact with content displayed inside an app without manually switching between applications.

Another major improvement could allow Siri to perform actions directly inside apps without requiring users to open them first. This may include tasks such as editing photos, sending files, creating reminders, or interacting with third-party apps using voice commands. However, these features have reportedly faced delays because of performance and reliability challenges. Many of the upgrades were originally expected to roll out through iOS 26 updates, but now it is said that Apple may push several advanced Siri features to iOS 27 instead. More recently, Apple has also partnered with Google to integrate a customised version of Gemini AI models into its ecosystem. The partnership is expected to support the next phase of Siri’s development and strengthen Apple’s broader AI capabilities across devices.

Apple is also reportedly working on a dedicated Siri app that may include automatic chat deletion options. As per Bloomberg, users will be able to choose how long Siri conversations are stored, ranging from 30 days to indefinitely, as part of Apple’s privacy-focused AI plans. The dedicated Siri app is expected to roll out gradually, possibly beginning with early iOS 27 builds. Apple Intelligence Apple is also expected to introduce more AI-driven features across its devices. One reported addition is an AI-powered health assistant that could analyse fitness and wellness data to provide insights and recommendations. Apple is also said to be developing an AI-based “answer engine” for services such as Safari, Spotlight Search, and Siri. This system could provide more conversational responses instead of traditional search-style results.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is also preparing several new features, including a Grammarly-like grammar checker, AI-generated wallpapers, and smarter writing tools. Shortcuts may also get a new AI-powered feature, allowing users to create new automations using natural language prompts. Additionally, Apple is said to be working on a new “Suggested Genmoji” feature. The feature could automatically recommend AI-generated emojis based on users’ commonly typed phrases and photos stored on their devices. Liquid Glass refinements While a major visual redesign is not expected, Apple may continue refining the Liquid Glass design language introduced with iOS 26. As per the previous report, it is suggested that the company could add more controls for adjusting transparency and readability following user feedback. This may include system-wide settings that allow users to fine-tune the overall visual effect.

Support for future hardware ALSO READ: India sees rising web traffic despite global slowdown in Q1, CY26: Report iOS 27 is also expected to prepare the software experience for future hardware categories, including Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone. The update could introduce multitasking and interface adjustments designed for larger or flexible displays, similar to some existing iPadOS features. WatchOS 27 may focus on AI and health upgrades Alongside iOS 27, Apple is also expected to unveil watchOS 27 during WWDC 2026. Bloomberg reported that the update may focus more on stability, performance improvements, and smaller refinements instead of major redesigns. One of the expected additions is improved heart-rate tracking, although Apple has not revealed specific details yet. The update is also expected to introduce new watch faces, including another variant of the Modular Ultra watch face currently exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra lineup.