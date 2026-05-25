Google AI Overviews glitch misreads search queries as commands: Report

Searching for the word “disregard” currently triggers an AI-generated response saying, “Understood. Message disregarded,” followed by a large empty section before traditional search results appear further down the page. Similar behaviour has also reportedly been observed with words such as “remember,” “ignore,” and “stop.” The issue appears on both desktop and mobile devices, although the blank space is reportedly less prominent on smartphones.

Google acknowledges AI Overviews issue

Following complaints from users on social media, Google confirmed to MacRumors that the problem is linked to AI Overviews and not directly tied to the new AI Search upgrades announced during I/O 2026.

A Google spokesperson said that the company is aware that AI Overviews are misinterpreting some action-related queries and that a fix is already being prepared for rollout.

The problem seems to have originated after Google integrated its new Gemini 3.5 Flash AI model into Search for powering AI Mode, which enables conversational interactions in the expanded AI Overviews section. Earlier, there were speculations that this glitch may have been a result of updates to AI Mode in Search; however, Google refuted this.