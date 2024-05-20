iPhone 16 Pro: Apple could replace blue variant with rose colour in 2024

Apple would make some changes to the colour options with the iPhone 16 Pro series. The US-based technology giant could replace the blue variant with rose colour in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to Apple’s analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is likely to offer the higher end iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models in Black, White/Silver, Natural Titanium, and a new Rose colour.

For the baseline models, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, Kuo said that Apple is expected to offer the smartphones in Black, White, Green, Pink and Blue colour options. He said that Apple may rename these colours and there might be instances where the name of the colour is same but the colour may appear different.

Earlier, Kuo in a post on Medium stated that Apple might change the design and construction of some of the internal components of the upcoming iPhone 16, including the battery case. According to the analyst, Apple will use stainless steel for the first time to make battery enclosure for the iPhone 16. While stainless steel is less effective in dissipating heat than aluminium, it offers more rigidity to the overall construction of the smartphone and also provides more protection to the battery.

Kuo said that Apple will not only change the material used for the enclosure but will also redesign the component. The new battery enclosure will make it easier to remove the battery making the new iPhone comply with the new rules in the European Union regarding repair-ability of smartphones.

The iPhone 16 lineup is anticipated to launch in September 2024, featuring slightly larger displays, improved camera systems and more efficient microphones. Apple is also reportedly planning to transition the action button to a solid-state button on the iPhone 16 series. Alongside the Action button, Apple would likely introduce a new “Capture Button” as well, which will allow users to control camera actions using a physical button.

Perhaps the most anticipated upgrade expected from the iPhone 16 series is artificial intelligence (AI) integration with the operating system. Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 on June 10 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The next-generation platform for iPhones is expected to bring AI features, which would be either processed on-device or on cloud. The on-device AI capability will offer faster responses and more privacy to users. Apple has reportedly partnered with the Microsoft backed OpenAI to bring more AI features to the upcoming iOS version.