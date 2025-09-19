iPhone 17 series now on sale in India: Price, offers, availability details

The iPhone 17 series is available online and in retail stores, including Apple Store Online and Apple’s retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).

Apart from Apple stores, the new iPhone 17 series is available on e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, as well as on select retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

The new iPhone 17 series is also available on select quick-commerce platforms such as Flipkart Minutes, offering quick deliveries of iPhone 17 series models at select locations.

iPhone 17 series: Offers

The new iPhone 17 series models are available on Apple online store with the following offers:

Bank offer: Rs 5000 cashback on select cards from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express

No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months

Apple Trade In: Apple is offering a valuation of up to Rs 64,000 of an older model for exchange.

Other: Three months of Apple Music, Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade

iPhone 17 series: Specifications

iPhone 17

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness

Processor: A19

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide

Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera

Battery: Up to 30 hours of video playback

Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)

Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender

Water resistance: IP68

iPhone Air

Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness

Processor: A19 Pro

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera

Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera

Battery: Up to 27 hours of video playback

Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher)

Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

Water resistance: IP68

Thickness: 5.64mm

iPhone 17 Pro

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness

Processor: A19 Pro

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto

Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera

Battery: Up to 31 hours of video playback

Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 30W adapter or higher)

Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

Water resistance: IP68

iPhone 17 Pro Max