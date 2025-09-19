Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 17 series now on sale in India: Price, offers, availability details

iPhone 17 series now on sale in India: Price, offers, availability details

Apple's iPhone 17 series goes on sale in India with four models, multiple colour options, trade-in deals, EMI offers, and availability across Apple stores, e-commerce, and retail outlets

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17
iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Sale Start Today
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series is now available for purchase in India. The series includes four models—iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—available through Apple’s online and offline stores, major e-commerce platforms, and select retail partners. Customers can also avail bank offers, trade-in benefits, and no-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plans offered by Apple. 

iPhone 17 series: India pricing

iPhone 17

  • 256GB: Rs 82,900
  • 512GB: Rs 102,900
  • Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender

iPhone Air

  • 256GB: Rs 119,900
  • 512GB: Rs 139,900
  • 1TB: Rs 159,900
  • Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

iPhone 17 Pro

  • 256GB: Rs 134,900
  • 512GB: Rs 154,900
  • 1TB: Rs 174,900
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • 256GB: Rs 149,900
  • 512GB: Rs 169,900
  • 1TB: Rs 189,900
  • 2TB: Rs 229,900
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 series: Availability

The iPhone 17 series is available online and in retail stores, including Apple Store Online and Apple’s retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon). 
  Apart from Apple stores, the new iPhone 17 series is available on e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, as well as on select retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. 
 
The new iPhone 17 series is also available on select quick-commerce platforms such as Flipkart Minutes, offering quick deliveries of iPhone 17 series models at select locations.

iPhone 17 series: Offers

The new iPhone 17 series models are available on Apple online store with the following offers: 
  • Bank offer: Rs 5000 cashback on select cards from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months
  • Apple Trade In: Apple is offering a valuation of up to Rs 64,000 of an older model for exchange.
  • Other: Three months of Apple Music, Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade

iPhone 17 series: Specifications

iPhone 17

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 30 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
  • Water resistance: IP68

iPhone Air

  • Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 27 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68
  • Thickness: 5.64mm

iPhone 17 Pro

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 31 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 30W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 37 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68

Topics :iPhoneApple Apple India

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

