iPhone 17 Pro may feature new Apple logo placement, design, camera upgrades

iPhone 17 Pro may feature new Apple logo placement, design, camera upgrades

Apple is reportedly moving the logo on iPhone 17 Pro below the new camera bar, with case makers redesigning MagSafe rings. The phone is also tipped to feature camera and cooling upgrades

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

Sweta Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

The iPhone 17 Pro, expected to launch later this year, could arrive with a notable design change – a repositioned Apple logo. According to a report by 9To5Mac, leaked images of the upcoming smartphone hint that Apple may move the logo slightly lower on the back of the device, placing it directly beneath the new rear camera bar. This would mark the first significant logo shift since the iPhone 11 series.
 
Instead of its longstanding central placement on the back panel, the Apple logo will now be aligned beneath the horizontally stretched camera bar. The change is said to improve visibility and brand recognisability, especially given the new camera design dominating the top half of the device.
 
 
Case manufacturers are reportedly adjusting their MagSafe ring layouts and redesigning covers to accommodate the updated logo placement. This ensures that the logo remains visible even when the phone is inside a protective case. 

iPhone 17 Pro: Expected features

Another alleged image of the iPhone 17 Pro, shared online recently, highlights a major rear design change, including a full-width camera bar replacing Apple’s classic corner bump. If confirmed, it would signal a significant redesign for the Pro series.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature:
  • A 48MP telephoto lens to improve zoom quality and clarity
  • Support for multi-camera video recording
  • An upgraded 24MP front-facing camera for better selfies and video calls
The Pro model will likely launch alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, which may include the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air model.
Apple is also said to be incorporating copper components as part of a new vapour chamber cooling system, replacing the current graphite-based solution. This upgrade is expected to enhance thermal performance by enabling faster and more efficient heat dissipation.
 

Topics : Apple iphone users Apple Phones Technology

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

