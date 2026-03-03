iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Performance to charging and storage, what's new

Apple’s latest entry-level iPhone arrives as a measured but meaningful upgrade over its predecessor. Launched on March 2 as part of the company’s week-long product announcements, the iPhone 17e succeeds the iPhone 16e introduced in February last year. While the two models share much in common aesthetically, the 2026 model focuses on hardware improvements, enhanced durability and a revised storage strategy.

Design

At first glance, little separates the two. The iPhone 17e retains the iPhone 14-inspired notch along with the flat-edged design and raised single rear camera system seen on the iPhone 16e. This is probably one of the things that the pre-launch leaks got wrong.

Nevertheless, where Apple has sought differentiation is in colour. Alongside the Black and White finishes carried over from the previous model, the iPhone 17e introduces a new Soft Pink option, giving a subtle visual refresh without altering the core design. Performance and battery efficiency The most notable distinction lies in performance. The iPhone 17e is powered by Apple’s A19 chip, a generational upgrade over the A18 found in the iPhone 16e. On paper, both devices feature a 6-core CPU (two performance cores and four efficiency cores), a 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17e debuts at cheaper price than predecessor: Check details However, A19 on the iPhone 17e pairs GPU with dedicated Neural Accelerators, aimed at improving AI-driven tasks and overall efficiency. The iPhone 17e also introduces Apple’s C1X modem, which the company claims is up to twice as fast as the C1 modem in the iPhone 16e while consuming less power. This, Apple says, contributes to improved battery efficiency.

Camera Camera hardware remains similar, but the iPhone 17e refines the software experience. It adds enhanced Portrait features with Focus and Depth Control. Depth information is now automatically saved for recognised subjects such as people, dogs and cats, enabling users to adjust background blur and shift the focus point after the image has been taken within the Photos app. The iPhone 16e, by comparison, offered Portrait mode without this level of post-capture flexibility. Durability Durability sees a minor, but relevant upgrade. The iPhone 17e features Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, whereas the iPhone 16e used an earlier generation. Apple claims the updated material delivers three times better scratch resistance than its predecessor, suggesting improved long-term resilience.

Charging The iPhone 17e introduces MagSafe magnetic wireless charging and support for the newer Qi2 standard, enabling wireless charging speeds of up to 15W. The iPhone 16e lacked MagSafe compatibility and was limited to standard Qi wireless charging at slower speeds, with no support for magnetic accessories. Storage Storage marks another significant change. The iPhone 16e was available in three configurations: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. In contrast, the iPhone 17e starts at 256GB and is offered in two variants — 256GB and 512GB. In effect, Apple has doubled the base storage on its entry-level model, eliminating the 128GB option altogether.