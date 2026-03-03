Apple iPhone 17e debuts at cheaper price than predecessor: Check details

Apple launched the iPhone 17e on March 2. Successor to the iPhone 16e, the newly launched entry-level iPhone is powered by Apple’s A19 chip and an updated C1X modem. It sports a 48MP Fusion camera on the back and a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front. Alongside, Apple-owned Beats launched the iPhone 17e cases with MagSafe compatibility for wireless charging in Bedrock Blue and Lime Stone colour options.

iPhone 17e: Price in India and availability

256GB storage: Rs 64,900

512GB storage: Rs 84,900

Colour: Soft Pink, White, Black

In comparison, the iPhone 16e was launched in three storage configurations:

128GB: Rs 59,900

256GB: Rs 69,900

512GB: Rs 89,900

While there is no 128GB storage option available with the iPhone 17e, both the upper models are now cheaper than the predecessor.

The iPhone 17e will be available for pre-order in India from 7:45 PM (IST), March 4. The iPhone 17e will be available for sale March 11 onwards.

iPhone 17e: Offers

Up to Rs 5,000 of cashback from select bank cards

Up to six months of no interest equated monthly instalment plans

Trade-in value of up to Rs 62,700 upon exchanging an old device

Three months of Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost

iPhone 17e case with MagSafe by Beats: Price

Price: Rs 4,500

Colour: Bedrock Blue, Lime Stone

Availability: Available for purchase from Apple’s website

iPhone 17e: Details

The iPhone 17e runs on Apple’s 3nm A19 chip, featuring a six-core CPU, a four-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and a 16-core Neural Engine for on-device Apple Intelligence. It also debuts the C1X modem, said to be up to twice as fast as the iPhone 16e’s C1 modem while being more power efficient, contributing to better battery life.

The device sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 1200 nits peak HDR brightness and Ceramic Shield 2 glass for improved scratch resistance. It retains Face ID and the Action button, and adds MagSafe support with up to 15W wireless charging via MagSafe and Qi2. Apple said that the iPhone 17e can reach 50 per cent in around 30 minutes using a compatible 20W adapter.

For photography, it features a single 48MP Fusion rear camera with 12MP 2x optical-quality zoom capability through sensor cropping, 24MP default output and 48MP high-resolution capture. Portrait mode automatically saves depth data for recognised people and pets, enabling post-capture focus adjustment. It supports 4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 60fps and Spatial Audio capture. For selfies, the iPhone 17e sports a 12MP TrueDepth camera.

The iPhone 17e also offers satellite services including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages and Find My in supported regions, and ships with iOS 26, bringing features like Live Translation, Call Screening and Visual Intelligence.

iPhone 17e: Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, up to 1200 nits HDR brightness, Ceramic Shield 2

Processor: Apple A19 (3nm), 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Modem: Apple C1X

Storage options: 256GB and 512GB

OS: iOS 26

Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera

Front camera: 12MP TrueDepth camera with Face ID

Battery and charging: All-day battery life (as per Apple), up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes (20W adapter required), MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, satellite connectivity (region dependent)

Build: Aerospace-grade aluminium, IP68 dust and water resistance

iPhone 17e case: Details

Apple-owned Beats has added the iPhone 17e cases with MagSafe to its existing range of iPhone accessories. The cases, available in Bedrock Blue and Lime Stone, are designed specifically for the iPhone 17e and are available for purchase.

The cases feature a polycarbonate back with flexible sidewalls intended to absorb impact, along with a matte exterior aimed at reducing visible scratches and fingerprints. The inside includes a microfiber lining to limit surface abrasions. The case supports MagSafe through built-in magnets for alignment with compatible accessories and wireless charging. The bottom remains open to provide access to the USB-C port.