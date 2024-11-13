iPhone SE 4 expected to launch in March 2025, supply chain data suggests

Apple reportedly plans to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE in March next year. According to a MacRumors report citing South Korean news outlet Ajunews, Apple supplier LG Innotek will begin mass production of the iPhone SE camera module next month, indicating that the affordable iPhone model could debut in early 2025.

The report states that LG Innotek, tasked with supplying the front camera module for the upcoming iPhone SE, typically starts supplying camera modules about three months before new smartphone launches. This points to a possible March or April 2025 release for the anticipated iPhone SE 4. Additionally, Bloomberg reports that Apple may introduce a new smart home display device in March, hinting at a joint launch event for both products.

The next-generation iPhone SE is expected to adopt a modern look, shifting from the front home button design to an iPhone 14-like aesthetic, with a notch housing the front camera and Face ID. The iPhone SE 4 is also anticipated to be the most affordable model equipped with Apple Intelligence features. Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series support Apple’s suite of AI capabilities.

iPhone SE 4: What to expect

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature the A18 chip, first introduced with the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. It may also include 8GB of RAM, matching the iPhone 16 lineup. With these upgrades, the iPhone SE 4 could support Apple Intelligence, making it likely the most affordable model with Apple’s AI capabilities. Storage is projected to start at 128GB, a substantial increase from the 64GB of its predecessor.

Rumours suggest the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.06-inch OLED display with a notch accommodating Face ID sensors, indicating Apple’s departure from the home button and Touch ID for a sleeker design. The display is expected to offer a resolution of 2532x1170 and a peak brightness of 800 nits, maintaining the 60Hz refresh rate seen in base iPhone 16 models.

In terms of photography, the new iPhone SE may sport a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera. Battery capacity is expected to increase significantly, from 2,018mAh on the 2022 model to around 3,279mAh. Other likely upgrades include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a shift to a USB-C port.

iPhone SE 4: Expected specifications