Apple's smart home expansion to begin in March with wall-mounted display

Apple's smart home expansion to begin in March with wall-mounted display

Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly believes the new smart display, acting as a command centre for Home products, will position Apple to compete with Amazon and Google in the smart home space

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Apple is reportedly planning to target the smart home market with new Apple Intelligence-powered products, including a wall-mounted iPad, a robotic tabletop device, a smart home camera, and more. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple could launch the wall-mounted display device as soon as March 2025, with others following later.
 
The report stated that Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, believes that the new smart display, which will essentially act like a central control for other Home products, will get Apple on track to compete with rivals like Amazon and Google in the smart home category. The product is said to be in development for the past three years and is likely set to launch next year in March.   
 
 
Apple's wall-mounted smart display: What to expect
 
The Bloomberg report also revealed that the new smart home display, code-named J490 internally, will likely sport a six-inch squared display pane with thick edges around the display.  The new device is anticipated to feature a camera at the top front for video conferencing and more. The report stated that the smart home display would also feature a rechargeable battery, built-in speakers, and likely be offered in black and silver colour options.   

As for the software experience, the device is said to feature a touch interface, running on an operating system that will likely be a combination of Apple's watchOS and iPhone's StandBy mode interface. It will get the Apple App Store with supported apps for web browsing, news, media playback, and more. It is also expected to get FaceTime for video calls and access to users' Notes and calendar information. The entire interface is said to be based around the "App Intents" system, which will likely debut soon.   
 
While the device will have a touch interface and a brand-new user interface, Apple expects that most user interaction will be over voice, using the Apple Intelligence-powered virtual assistant Siri.
The report also said that Apple would be making attachments for this device, including one that fixes it on the wall. Apple would also likely make a base or stand with built-in speakers for the smart home display.    
 
Other smart home devices: What to expect
 
Apart from the smart home display, Apple is said to be working on a new robotic tabletop device. The new device will likely feature an iPad-like display attached to a robotic limb and will use AI to understand its environment. The integrated AI system will allow the device to sense who is looking at the screen, what the user is doing, and whom they are speaking to, facilitating precise adjustments and responses.
 
Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that Apple is working on a smart home camera device. In his new blog on Medium, Kuo said that Apple's smart home camera is scheduled for production in 2026 and is designed to be integrated into Apple's ecosystem of devices.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

