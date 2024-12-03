iQOO 13 to be launched today in India: Where to watch and what to expect

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is set to launch its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone, the iQOO 13, in India on December 3. The launch event will be held in person and begins at 12 pm. The event will also livestream on the company’s official YouTube channel, and updates from the event will be available on its social media accounts. For easy reference, the launch event livestream video has been embedded towards the end of this article.

iQOO 13: What to expect

Display: The iQOO 13 features a 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) technology, enabling dynamic refresh rate adjustments.

Performance: Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the smartphone includes the Supercomputing Chip Q2, optimised for enhanced gaming. Key gaming features include 2K Game Super Resolution for better graphics and 144 fps frame interpolation for smoother gameplay.

Camera: The phone boasts a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it offers a 32MP front camera.

Battery: The Indian variant comes with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 120W wired fast charging. The Chinese version, however, includes a slightly larger 6,150mAh battery.

Design: The smartphone features a distinctive "Monster Halo" light effect around the camera module, which doubles as a notification indicator for calls, messages, and charging. It will be available in two colour variants: Nardo Grey, inspired by Italian racing tracks, and the Legend Edition, featuring BMW Motorsport's tri-colour stripe. Additionally, it boasts an IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

Software and Updates: Running on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15, the iQOO 13 is guaranteed to receive four Android updates and five years of security patches.

iQOO 13: Watch launch livestream