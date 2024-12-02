Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Redmi Note 14 series, iQOO 13 among smartphones launching in India soon

Redmi Note 14 series, iQOO 13 among smartphones launching in India soon

Smartphone brands like iQOO, Xiaomi, and Vivo are set to launch new models this month, with others like Samsung and OnePlus expected to follow early next year

Vivo X200 Pro, iQOO 13 and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus

Vivo X200 Pro, iQOO 13 and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following November's introduction of flagship smartphones featuring the latest chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek, December will see more launches in India. Highlighting the list are the iQOO 13, Redmi Note 14 series, and Vivo X200 series. Here is an overview of the smartphones launching in India this month.
 
iQOO 13
 
Launch date: December 3
 
The iQOO 13 boasts a 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) technology for dynamic adjustments. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with a Supercomputing Chip Q2 for gaming enhancements, including 2K Game Super Resolution and 144 fps frame interpolation.
 

More From This Section

Samsung DeX

One UI 7: Samsung to end support for DeX on Windows with Android 15 update

iQOO 13

iQOO 13 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on Dec 3: What to expect

Tech recap 2024: Best smartwatches

Tech recap 2024: Apple Watch 10 to OnePlus Watch 2, check best smartwatches

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk urges court to block OpenAI 'illegal' for-profit conversion

Meta

Meta dives deep: $10 bn subsea global cable to dominate internet traffic

It features a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto lenses, and a 32MP front camera. The Indian variant includes a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, while the Chinese version offers a 6,150mAh battery.
 
Other highlights include the "Monster Halo" notification light, IP69 resistance, and colour options like Nardo Grey and the BMW-themed Legend Edition. Running on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15, iQOO has promised four Android updates and five years of security patches.
 
Redmi Note 14 series
 
Launch date: December 9
 
Launched in China in September, the Redmi Note 14 series includes three models: Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+. Indian variants are expected to retain most of the features of their Chinese counterparts.
 
Redmi Note 14: Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, it offers a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,110mAh battery supporting 45W charging.
Redmi Note 14 Pro: Features the Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lenses. It packs up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging.
 
Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IP68 resistance, a 6.67-inch OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and a 6,200mAh battery with 90W charging. Its camera setup includes a 50MP OmniVision sensor, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultra-wide lenses.
 
Vivo X200 series
 
Launch date: Yet to be announced
 
Vivo's X200 series, including the X200 and X200 Pro, launched in China in October. Indian availability is anticipated later this month, although Vivo has yet to announce an exact date.
The X200 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, while the X200 Pro offers a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rates. Both have a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4500 nits. They share a 50MP Sony LYT-818 primary camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, while telephoto lenses differ: 200MP (3.7x zoom) on the Pro and 50MP (3x zoom) on the base model. Both models provide up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.
 
Other upcoming smartphones
 
While several brands are gearing up for Indian launches in 2025, some notable developments include:
  • OnePlus: Expected to bring its Ace 5 smartphone (likely rebranded as OnePlus 13r) and OnePlus 13 flagship to India in January.
  • OPPO: Set to introduce the Reno 13 series early next year.
  • Samsung: Likely to unveil its next-generation Galaxy S-series smartphone in January.

Also Read

Tech Wrap November 28

Tech wrap Nov 28: Lava Yuva 4 launched, Redmi K80 series, Black Friday sale

Redmi K80 Pro

Xiaomi unveils Qualcomm SD 8 series-powered Redmi K80 series: Details here

Tech Wrap November 21

Tech wrap Nov 21: OPPO Find X8 series launched, Vivo Y300, Redmi Note 14

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 14 series India launch for Dec 9: What to expect

Tech Wrap November 20

Tech wrap Nov 20: Android 16, Redmi A4 5G launched, ASUS ROG Phone 9, more

Topics : Vivo Redmi iQOO Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon