Nothing to diversify smartphone portfolio with a Pro model in 2025: Report

UK-based consumer technology brand Nothing is reportedly planning to expand its smartphone lineup in 2025 with three models, including a premium model in a new Pro line. According to a TechRadar report, Nothing has three handsets in active development, one of which is expected to be the Pro version of the anticipated Nothing Phone 3. Another model could be a successor to the mid-range Nothing Phone 2a, which was launched in India this year.

Nothing Phone 3 and Pro model: What to expect

Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed earlier this year that the Nothing Phone 3 is scheduled to launch in 2025. Initially planned for release in 2024, its launch was delayed due to the integration of new artificial intelligence (AI) features called “AI Interactions.”

The report suggests that Nothing might introduce the Phone 3 Pro as its flagship offering, positioning the Phone 3 as a more affordable alternative. The third smartphone in development could be the successor to the Phone 2a or Phone 2a Plus. All three models are reportedly slated for release in the first half of 2025.

Nothing AI

In June, Carl Pei revealed the company’s work on AI Interactions, aiming to integrate AI deeply into its smartphone operating system (OS). Here are the key features expected from next-generation NothingOS:

Dynamic home screen: A hub-style interface that displays personalised, contextual information, such as flight boarding passes or reminders, directly on the home screen.

AI voice assistant: Called “Companion,” it offers a customisable interaction experience based on user preferences, adopting characteristics like “thoughtful” or “funny.”

These AI features are expected to debut on the three new smartphones in 2025, offering a more personalised and intuitive user experience.