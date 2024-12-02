Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing to diversify smartphone portfolio with a Pro model in 2025: Report

Nothing to diversify smartphone portfolio with a Pro model in 2025: Report

The British consumer technology brand plans to expand its lineup with three smartphones, including a premium model in a new Pro line, in 2025

Nothing, CMF, Nothing Phone(2), Nothing phone (2) discount, CMF by Nothing Gan Charger discount, Nothing republic Day sale, Nothing sale, Nothing Phone 2 offers, Nothing Phone 2 prices, Nothing Phone 2 discounted prices
Nothing Phone (2)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UK-based consumer technology brand Nothing is reportedly planning to expand its smartphone lineup in 2025 with three models, including a premium model in a new Pro line. According to a TechRadar report, Nothing has three handsets in active development, one of which is expected to be the Pro version of the anticipated Nothing Phone 3. Another model could be a successor to the mid-range Nothing Phone 2a, which was launched in India this year.
 
Nothing Phone 3 and Pro model: What to expect
 
Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed earlier this year that the Nothing Phone 3 is scheduled to launch in 2025. Initially planned for release in 2024, its launch was delayed due to the integration of new artificial intelligence (AI) features called “AI Interactions.”
The report suggests that Nothing might introduce the Phone 3 Pro as its flagship offering, positioning the Phone 3 as a more affordable alternative. The third smartphone in development could be the successor to the Phone 2a or Phone 2a Plus. All three models are reportedly slated for release in the first half of 2025.

More From This Section

Apple iPhone 17 series may feature major design changes, new model: Report

iPhone SE, MacBook Air M4, AirTag, and more: Apple devices expected in 2025

Redmi Note 14 series, iQOO 13 among smartphones launching in India soon

One UI 7: Samsung to end support for DeX on Windows with Android 15 update

iQOO 13 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on Dec 3: What to expect

 
Nothing AI
 
In June, Carl Pei revealed the company’s work on AI Interactions, aiming to integrate AI deeply into its smartphone operating system (OS). Here are the key features expected from next-generation NothingOS:
Dynamic home screen: A hub-style interface that displays personalised, contextual information, such as flight boarding passes or reminders, directly on the home screen.
AI voice assistant: Called “Companion,” it offers a customisable interaction experience based on user preferences, adopting characteristics like “thoughtful” or “funny.”
 
These AI features are expected to debut on the three new smartphones in 2025, offering a more personalised and intuitive user experience.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Nov 6: WhatsApp image search, Nothing OS 3.0, Xiaomi HyperOS

Android 15-based NothingOS 3.0 available in beta on Phone 2: How to install

Nothing Phone 2a Plus community edition with glowing design launched

Tech wrap Oct 15: Nothing Phone 2a, JioBharat phones, Realme P1 Speed, more

Nothing to launch Phone 2a Community Edition on October 30: What to expect

Topics :NothingFlagship smartphonessmartphonesTechnology

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story