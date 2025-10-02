Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Opera Neon browser with agentic AI capabilities launched: Check features

Opera Neon browser with agentic AI capabilities launched: Check features

Opera Neon introduces agentic AI tools like Tasks for workspace organisation, Cards for reusable prompts, and Neon Do for automated web navigation

Opera Neon browser

Opera Neon browser

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Opera has launched its new Opera Neon web browser, introducing a suite of agentic AI tools designed to perform tasks directly on behalf of users. These include Tasks for automated organisation, Cards for reusable prompts, and Neon Do, a feature capable of navigating the web and executing actions independently.
 
“We built Opera Neon for ourselves – and for everyone who uses AI extensively in their day-to-day life,” said Krystian Kolondra, EVP of Browsers at Opera. “Today, we welcome the first users who will help shape the future of agentic browsing with us.”

Opera Neon: Features

Tasks:

The Tasks feature creates self-contained workspaces that integrate websites, documents, AI chats, and searches in one place. Opera says these workspaces are context-aware, allowing the AI to analyze, compare, and act across multiple sources at once. Effectively, it works like a mini-browser dedicated to a single task, where the AI understands user intent and assists within that context. 
 

Cards:

Cards are described as reusable prompt instructions that users can apply individually or in combination. Think of them as a stack of AI behaviours that can be deployed whenever needed.

Also Read

Sora app by OpenAI

OpenAI launches Sora app comparable to Meta Vibes: What is it, How it works

Google Gemini Nano Banana model in Adobe Photoshop app

Adobe's Photoshop adds Google's Nano Banana, other AI models in beta update

Google's experimental tool Mixboard

Google Mixboard rivals Pinterest with AI tools, Nano Banana integration

artificial intelligence, AI,

AI's $800 billion revenue shortfall threatens industry growth, says Bain

IBM

IBM and BharatGen partner to boost sovereign AI adoption in India

For example, when shopping online, users could pair a pull-details card with a comparison-table card to streamline product comparisons. During meetings, they might combine key-decisions, action-items, and follow-ups cards for note-taking. Users can build their own Cards, or select from community-created options available in the Cards Store.

Neon Do:

The flagship feature, Neon Do, is a fully agentic AI tool that operates directly within the browser rather than in the cloud. It can open and close tabs, perform actions across them, and execute workflows inside an authenticated browser session—eliminating the need to share passwords or reauthenticate repeatedly.
 
When activated within a Task, Neon Do can navigate websites, check multiple sources, compare details, fill forms, and collect information. In cases where user input is required, the AI pauses and waits for manual confirmation before proceeding.

Opera Neon: Availability

Opera Neon is launching as a subscription-based browser and is currently being rolled out to a limited set of users. Those interested in trying it out can register on the official Opera Neon website to join the waitlist and gain early access.

More From This Section

Gemini for Home

Google revamps Home with Gemini AI, new Nest devices and subscription plans

Meta AI

Meta to use AI chats to target ads and content across its platforms

Tech Wrap October 1

Tech Wrap Oct 1: Realme 15x launch, Powerbeats Fit, Amazon Echo, Sora app

iPad Pro with M4 (2024)

Not just MacBook, Apple may have iPad Pro M5 in launch pipeline too: Report

Microsoft Copilot Portraits

Microsoft tests Copilot Portraits with 40 human-like avatars in voice chats

Topics : AI Models artifical intelligence Opera Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon