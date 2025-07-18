Friday, July 18, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing rolls out 'Essential Space' update for Phone 3: Check new features

Nothing rolls out 'Essential Space' update for Phone 3: Check new features

Nothing's Essential Space update adds Google Calendar sync, manual edits to AI tasks, and Flip-to-Record support, enhancing the experience on the recently launched Phone 3

Google Calendar integration with Nothing's Essential Space

Google Calendar integration with Nothing's Essential Space (Image: Nothing Community)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing has rolled out a new update to Essential Space, its AI-powered productivity hub, for the Phone 3. The latest version brings three new features: Google Calendar integration, manual editing for AI-generated content, and an enhanced Essential Recorder with Flip-to-Record functionality. Announced via the Essential account on X (formerly Twitter) and detailed on the company’s community forum, the update aims to make Essential Space a more responsive and intelligent tool for managing everyday tasks.

Google Calendar integration

The standout feature in this update is the ability to sync Essential Space with Google Calendar. The integration allows AI-generated tasks and events to appear automatically in selected Google accounts. This brings tighter personalisation and streamlines scheduling, giving users greater control over their calendars directly from Essential Space.
 

Editable AI summaries and events

Essential Space now allows users to manually edit content generated by the AI. If the AI creates a task or schedules an event incorrectly, users can revise the details directly. Whether it's adjusting a meeting time or refining a task description, this new control adds much-needed reliability and flexibility to the AI assistant.

Also Read

Tech Wrap July 15

Tech Wrap July 15: ChromeOS Android merger, HMD T21 tablet, OnePlus AI

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1

Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 go on sale with launch offers: Check details

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix display

Nothing Phone 3 review: Flagship aspirations, but is it worth the price?

Tech Wrap July 11

Tech Wrap July 11: Samsung pre-order, Acer Aspire Go 14, Huawei FreeClips

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1

Nothing to host India-exclusive Phone 3 'drop event' on July 12: Details

Enhanced Essential Recorder with Flip-to-Record

The Essential Recorder feature has also been upgraded. Users can now record conversations or meetings, with the AI generating a summary and transcript that can be edited and exported in formats such as image, PDF, or Markdown.
 
A new “Flip-to-Record” function has been introduced as well. When the device is placed face down on a surface, it automatically begins recording, providing a discreet and intuitive way to capture audio. 

Rollout and device compatibility

These features are currently available on the Nothing Phone 3, with support for the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro expected to follow soon.
 
What is Essential Space
 
Essential Space is Nothing’s on-device AI assistant built into Nothing OS. Accessed via a dedicated Essential Key, it acts as a second memory for users to capture voice notes, screenshots, and other content from across the device. The AI processes this input to create summaries, schedule tasks, and suggest actions, making it a central hub for daily productivity. First launched with the Phone 3a series, Essential Space continues to evolve with updates.

More From This Section

Donkey Kong Bananza

Nintendo releases Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 2: What's the game about

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Google releases Android 16 QPR1 beta3 for Pixels: New features, eligibility

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate on Mac

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate now available on Apple Macs: File size, price, more

AI Mode to Circle to Search

Google adds 'Song Search history' to Circle to Search on Android phones

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 18: Win skins, diamonds and more

Topics : Operating System Nothing smartphones companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon