EA Sports FC 26 gameplay revealed, pre-orders live: Price, enhancements

EA Sports FC 26 is scheduled for release in September, and ahead of the launch, American video game company Electronic Arts has shared a gameplay reveal trailer. Players who played EA Sports FC 25 had a few complaints about the gameplay, and EA Sports showed in the gameplay trailer how they have addressed it to enhance the overall gaming experience. Additionally, the publisher has made pre-orders live for the game.
EA Sports FC 26: Release date and pre-order benefits
- EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate edition release: September 19
- EA Play Pro Ultimate edition access (PC): September 19
- EA Play early access 10-hour trial: September 19
- EA SPORTS FC 26 Standard edition: September 26
- Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC
EA Sports FC 26: Price
- Standard edition (for PlayStation): Rs 4,999
- Standard edition (for PC): Rs 3,999
- Standard edition (for Xbox): Rs 4,999
- Standard edition (for Nintendo): $59.99 (Approx Rs 5,200)
- Ultimate edition (for PlayStation): Rs 7,499
- Ultimate edition (for PC): Rs 5,999
- Ultimate edition (for Xbox): Rs 7,499
- Ultimate edition (for Nintendo): $79.99 (Approx Rs 6,900)
EA Sports FC 26: Pre-order benefits
Pre-orders for the EA Sports FC 26 are live now. Here are the benefits that consumers who pre-order the Ultimate edition by August 26 will get:
- Up to seven days of early access
- Season 1 of the Premium pass
- 1 of 5 Player Pick 93+ OVR ICON (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately) - (excludes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)
- 99 Shooting Player Evolution for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately) - (excludes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)
- Football Ultimate Team ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 26
- Up to 6000 FC points over two months (up to 4500 over 2 months for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)
- Additional player evolution slot in Football Ultimate team
- 1 Archetype unlock consumable
- 2 double Archetypes XP consumables for 10 matches
- 3 ICON career players
- 5-star coach in the Manager career
- 5-star youth scout in the Manager career
- Manager live challenge content
Consumers who pre-order the Standard edition before August 26 will receive:
- Football Ultimate team 92+ OVR ICON (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately) - (excludes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2)
- 1 Archetype unlock consumable
- 2 double Archetypes XP consumables for 10 matches
- 3 ICON career players
- 5-star coach in the Manager career
- 5-star youth scout in the Manager career
- Manager live challenge content
EA Sports FC 26: What has been improved?
Key improvements that EA Sports has made in FC 26 as compared to FC 25 are these:
- Fewer bounce backs while tackling
- Faster and more realistic gameplay
- Fluid and dynamic dribbling
- Controlled deflections while scoring a goal
- Improved passing
- Off-ball shielding
- Smarter goalkeeper movement
- Low-driven power shot
Many more such improvements have been made which the publisher showcased in the gameplay reveal trailer that can be watched below.