Home / Technology / Tech News / JioSpaceFiber: Jio previews satellite-based internet connectivity at IMC 23

JioSpaceFiber: Jio previews satellite-based internet connectivity at IMC 23

Jio said the service has already been available in four remotest locations in India - Gir Gujarat, Korba Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur Odissa, and ONGC-Jorhat Assam

BS Tech New Delhi
JioSpaceFiber

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Reliance Industries’ telecom wing Reliance Jio Infocomm previewed its satellite-based broadband services, JioSpaceFiber, at the India Mobile Congress, which kicked off on October 27. With the service, Jio aims to provide high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India. Jio said the service will be available across the length and breadth of the country at highly affordable prices.

“Jio have enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited. “JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services.”

Jio said it is partnering with SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering truly unique Gigabit, fiber-like services from space.

“Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the Government of India's Digital India initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India,” said John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES. “Our first fiber-like services from space are already deployed today in parts of India, and we cannot wait to see how this will lead to digital transformation even in the most rural parts of the country.”  

“With Jio having access to a combination of SES’s O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, it is the only company that offers game-changing technology, providing scalable and affordable broadband across all of India with a level of guaranteed reliability and service flexibility that is a first in the industry,” said Jio in a press statement.

Jio said the service has already been available in four remotest locations in India – Gir Gujarat, Korba Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur Odissa, and ONGC-Jorhat Assam.


Also Read

Elon Musk's Starlink may soon get a licence to start its services in India

Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

Reliance Jio seeks permission from DoT to widen E-band spectrum use

Centre mulls proposal to allow satellite firms provide wireless service

OnePlus Open foldable smartphone goes on sale at 12 pm on Oct 27: Details

Chip supplies reallocating from computers, mobiles to automobiles: CRISIL

Apple brings double tap to Watch 9 and Ultra 2 with watchOS 10.1: Details

iOS 17.1 update: New features, compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more

Apple 'Scary Fast' event: M3-based Macs may get graphics boost for games

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reliance Jio InfocommReliance JioSatelliteTelecomReliance IndustriesTechnology

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story