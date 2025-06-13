Friday, June 13, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing Phone 3 to be made in India, company revels ahead of July 1 launch

Nothing Phone 3 to be made in India, company revels ahead of July 1 launch

The Nothing Phone 3 will be launched at the "Come to Play" event on July 1. Alongside the smartphone, Nothing will also unveil its maiden over-ear headphones, dubbed the Nothing Headphone 1

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:13 PM IST



British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, will be manufactured locally in India. In a press note, the company confirmed that production will take place at its manufacturing facility in Chennai. Nothing also revealed plans to strengthen its post-sales support network across India.
 
The Phone 3 will be launched at the company’s “Come to Play” event on July 1. Alongside the smartphone, Nothing is also set to unveil its first pair of over-ear headphones, dubbed the Nothing Headphone 1
 

Nothing 'Come to Play' event: Details

  • Date: July 1
  • Time: 10:30 pm (IST)
  • Venue: London, UK
  • Product announcements: Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

At last month’s Android Show: I/O Edition, Nothing CEO Carl Pei offered a brief glimpse of the Phone 3, describing it as the company’s first “true flagship.” He suggested that the device will feature a more premium design, likely incorporating materials such as metal and glass. 

  Since then, leaked images of the Phone 3 have surfaced online, revealing a triple-camera set-up on the back that resembles the arrangement seen on the Phone 3a Pro. The images also suggest that the brand will retain its trademark transparent rear panel. However, the signature Glyph lighting system appears to be absent—aligning with Nothing’s earlier statement that it has “killed the Glyph Interface.”
 
Instead, Nothing is expected to introduce a dot-matrix display on the back of the phone, similar to what ASUS offers on its ROG phones. This display could potentially support custom animations and basic interactions.
 
In terms of specifications, the Phone 3 is likely to feature a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. It may be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
 
The camera set-up is expected to include a 50MP main sensor in a triple-camera configuration, along with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Powering the device will likely be a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 50W wired and 20W wireless charging.

Topics : Nothing smartphone Indian smartphone market

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

