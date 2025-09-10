Soon, Krafton will roll out BGMI 4.0 update: Here's what you can expect

Krafton India is gearing up to release Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update version 4.0. According to a report by Times Now, BGMI update 4.0 will be rolled out on September 11. According to Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Instagram post, this update is set to bring a new themed mode, themed maps, refreshed events, and more.

Krafton typically introduces major updates in PUBG Mobile before extending them to BGMI, the India-exclusive version of the game. The recent PUBG Mobile 4.0 update added the Spooky Soiree mode, which includes the Wraithmoor Mansion area across maps, a new weapon for short and long-range attacks, improved graphics, and more. The same update is now expected to arrive for BGMI.

BGMI update 4.0: Expected release timeline According to Times Now, the new BGMI update will be rolled out after 07:20 pm (IST) on September 11, 2025. ALSO READ: Apple discontinues iPhone 16 Pro models following iPhone 17 series launch BGMI update 4.0: What to expect New mode: According to BGMI’s post on Instagram, players will get access to a haunted mansion environment with floating platforms, unique mechanics, and themed challenges. The update also adds Pumpkin Zombies and a Pumpkin Monster boss fight, rewarding players with exclusive items upon completion, according to MoneyControl. Ghost crates will also appear in the game, offering special loot.

New vehicles: A flying magic broom has been introduced, letting players take to the skies, while floating balloons allow short-distance gliding.

Ghostie: A companion ghost with multiple active and passive skills, including flight via floating balloon, a protective Guardian Shield, armour repair, and more, will be following you as long as you’re alive.

Prankster Ghost: Upon getting killed, a post-defeat form will let players keep fighting temporarily with abilities like transforming into a bomb, and marking enemy locations.

New weapon: The PUBG 4.0 update debuted the Mortar, an explosive weapon that detonates on the targeted site. It came with two firing options – Quick Strike for direct hits and Precise Target for long-range attacks beyond the visible area. Now, the new weapon might also be rolled out to the BGMI 4.0 update. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may take design inspiration from ultra-thin Edge