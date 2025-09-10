Soon, Krafton will roll out BGMI 4.0 update: Here's what you can expect

BGMI update 4.0: Expected release timeline
BGMI update 4.0: What to expect
- New mode: According to BGMI’s post on Instagram, players will get access to a haunted mansion environment with floating platforms, unique mechanics, and themed challenges. The update also adds Pumpkin Zombies and a Pumpkin Monster boss fight, rewarding players with exclusive items upon completion, according to MoneyControl. Ghost crates will also appear in the game, offering special loot.
- New vehicles: A flying magic broom has been introduced, letting players take to the skies, while floating balloons allow short-distance gliding.
- Ghostie: A companion ghost with multiple active and passive skills, including flight via floating balloon, a protective Guardian Shield, armour repair, and more, will be following you as long as you’re alive.
- Prankster Ghost: Upon getting killed, a post-defeat form will let players keep fighting temporarily with abilities like transforming into a bomb, and marking enemy locations.
- New weapon: The PUBG 4.0 update debuted the Mortar, an explosive weapon that detonates on the targeted site. It came with two firing options – Quick Strike for direct hits and Precise Target for long-range attacks beyond the visible area. Now, the new weapon might also be rolled out to the BGMI 4.0 update.
