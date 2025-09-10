Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Krafton will roll out BGMI 4.0 update: Here's what you can expect

Soon, Krafton will roll out BGMI 4.0 update: Here's what you can expect

Krafton India might release the BGMI 4.0 update on September 11, introducing the new haunted mode, magic broom, new events, and more. Here's what players can expect from the upcoming update

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update (Image: Krafton)
PUBG Mobile 4.0 update (Image: Krafton)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Krafton India is gearing up to release Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update version 4.0. According to a report by Times Now, BGMI update 4.0 will be rolled out on September 11. According to Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Instagram post, this update is set to bring a new themed mode, themed maps, refreshed events, and more.
 
Krafton typically introduces major updates in PUBG Mobile before extending them to BGMI, the India-exclusive version of the game. The recent PUBG Mobile 4.0 update added the Spooky Soiree mode, which includes the Wraithmoor Mansion area across maps, a new weapon for short and long-range attacks, improved graphics, and more. The same update is now expected to arrive for BGMI.

BGMI update 4.0: Expected release timeline

According to Times Now, the new BGMI update will be rolled out after 07:20 pm (IST) on September 11, 2025.

BGMI update 4.0: What to expect

  • New mode: According to BGMI’s post on Instagram, players will get access to a haunted mansion environment with floating platforms, unique mechanics, and themed challenges. The update also adds Pumpkin Zombies and a Pumpkin Monster boss fight, rewarding players with exclusive items upon completion, according to MoneyControl. Ghost crates will also appear in the game, offering special loot.
  • New vehicles: A flying magic broom has been introduced, letting players take to the skies, while floating balloons allow short-distance gliding.
  • Ghostie: A companion ghost with multiple active and passive skills, including flight via floating balloon, a protective Guardian Shield, armour repair, and more, will be following you as long as you’re alive.
  • Prankster Ghost: Upon getting killed, a post-defeat form will let players keep fighting temporarily with abilities like transforming into a bomb, and marking enemy locations.
  • New weapon: The PUBG 4.0 update debuted the Mortar, an explosive weapon that detonates on the targeted site. It came with two firing options – Quick Strike for direct hits and Precise Target for long-range attacks beyond the visible area. Now, the new weapon might also be rolled out to the BGMI 4.0 update.
Soon, this update might be released for both Android and iOS users.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may take design inspiration from ultra-thin Edge

macOS Tahoe 26: Release date, eligible Mac models, new features, and more

iPadOS 26: Check release date, eligible iPad models, features, and more

Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3: India pricing, availability, and more

watchOS 26 release date announced: Rollout timeline, eligible watches, more

Topics :Gamingonline gamingonline gamesPUBG

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story