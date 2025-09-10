Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may take design inspiration from ultra-thin Edge

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may take design inspiration from ultra-thin Edge

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch with major changes, including a Galaxy S25 Edge-inspired camera module on the Ultra, a redesigned Edge, and support for Qi2 wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 Ultra

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly preparing a design shift for its next generation Galaxy S26 Ultra, drawing inspiration from the camera module on the Galaxy S25 Edge. According to a report from 9To5Google, the next Ultra model could arrive with a larger, more pronounced camera bump that mirrors the floating island-style layout seen on Samsung’s ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge and the new Galaxy Z Fold 7. The redesign is also said to align with Samsung’s efforts to make the Ultra slimmer compared to its predecessor.
 
The report suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature three vertically aligned camera sensors placed on a floating island, while the other two sensors and flash will sit flush with the frame. Along with the visual overhaul, Samsung is expected to reduce the device’s thickness from 8.2mm on the Galaxy S25 Ultra to 7.9mm on the S26 Ultra. However, the report also stated that Samsung is not introducing major hardware improvements to the camera system next year, with the update largely being cosmetic.
 
This follows a Smartprix report claiming that renders of the Galaxy S26 lineup have surfaced online, providing an early glimpse at the design changes.

Also Read

One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: From design to specifications, what to expect

Tech Wrap September 8

Tech Wrap Sept 8: Apple Awe dropping, Samsung Galaxy S24, Skullcandy INK'D

Samsung Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Soon, Samsung to launch Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series goes up for pre-orders: Price, offers, more

scroll and translate in Circle to Search

Circle to Search's scroll and translate feature to debut on Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy S-series is expected to include three models, but the lineup could see some reshuffling. Reports indicate that the base Galaxy S26 might be replaced with a Galaxy S26 Pro, while the Galaxy S26 Edge could take the place of the traditional “Plus” variant. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will continue as the top-tier device.
Alongside the Ultra’s floating island camera module, the Galaxy S26 Pro may also feature a similar vertical bump. The Galaxy S26 Edge, on the other hand, is expected to undergo the biggest redesign. Unlike its predecessor, the S26 Edge is tipped to sport a horizontal rear camera bar spanning the entire width of the back panel, though the dual-lens setup itself will remain clustered on the left side. This aesthetic shift echoes the new look introduced with Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
 
The Galaxy S26 family is also expected to adopt Qi2 magnetic wireless charging support, like Google’s Pixel 10 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.27-inch, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy (3nm) or Exynos 2600 (2nm)
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto
  • Battery: 4300mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
  • Thickness: 6.7mm

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, QHD+ resolution
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy (3nm)
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultrawide
  • Battery: 4300mAh
  • Thickness: 5.5mm (10.8mm at camera bump)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED with Color-on-Emitter (CoE) depolariser, third-gen anti-reflective glass
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 200MP (wider aperture) + 50MP periscope + 50MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
  • Thickness: 7.9mm

More From This Section

Apple macOS Tahoe 26

macOS Tahoe 26: Release date, eligible Mac models, new features, and more

iPadOS 26

iPadOS 26: Check release date, eligible iPad models, features, and more

Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3

Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3: India pricing, availability, and more

Apple WatchOS 26

watchOS 26 release date announced: Rollout timeline, eligible watches, more

Beats MagSafe iPhone 17 covers

Beats launches iPhone 17 series cases with Camera Control support: Details

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung India Samsung Mobiles Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon