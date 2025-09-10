Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may take design inspiration from ultra-thin Edge

Samsung is reportedly preparing a design shift for its next generation Galaxy S26 Ultra, drawing inspiration from the camera module on the Galaxy S25 Edge. According to a report from 9To5Google, the next Ultra model could arrive with a larger, more pronounced camera bump that mirrors the floating island-style layout seen on Samsung’s ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge and the new Galaxy Z Fold 7. The redesign is also said to align with Samsung’s efforts to make the Ultra slimmer compared to its predecessor.

The report suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature three vertically aligned camera sensors placed on a floating island, while the other two sensors and flash will sit flush with the frame. Along with the visual overhaul, Samsung is expected to reduce the device’s thickness from 8.2mm on the Galaxy S25 Ultra to 7.9mm on the S26 Ultra. However, the report also stated that Samsung is not introducing major hardware improvements to the camera system next year, with the update largely being cosmetic.

This follows a Smartprix report claiming that renders of the Galaxy S26 lineup have surfaced online, providing an early glimpse at the design changes. Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect Samsung's next flagship Galaxy S-series is expected to include three models, but the lineup could see some reshuffling. Reports indicate that the base Galaxy S26 might be replaced with a Galaxy S26 Pro, while the Galaxy S26 Edge could take the place of the traditional "Plus" variant. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will continue as the top-tier device.

Alongside the Ultra's floating island camera module, the Galaxy S26 Pro may also feature a similar vertical bump. The Galaxy S26 Edge, on the other hand, is expected to undergo the biggest redesign. Unlike its predecessor, the S26 Edge is tipped to sport a horizontal rear camera bar spanning the entire width of the back panel, though the dual-lens setup itself will remain clustered on the left side. This aesthetic shift echoes the new look introduced with Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The Galaxy S26 family is also expected to adopt Qi2 magnetic wireless charging support, like Google's Pixel 10 series.