Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may take design inspiration from ultra-thin Edge

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.27-inch, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy (3nm) or Exynos 2600 (2nm)
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- OS: One UI 8
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto
- Battery: 4300mAh
- Charging: 45W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
- Thickness: 6.7mm
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, QHD+ resolution
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy (3nm)
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- OS: One UI 8
- Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultrawide
- Battery: 4300mAh
- Thickness: 5.5mm (10.8mm at camera bump)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED with Color-on-Emitter (CoE) depolariser, third-gen anti-reflective glass
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy
- RAM: Up to 16GB
- Storage: Up to 1TB
- OS: One UI 8
- Rear camera: 200MP (wider aperture) + 50MP periscope + 50MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 60W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
- Thickness: 7.9mm
