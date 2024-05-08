Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 review: Windows laptop brimming with useful features

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is a convertible Windows laptop in the thin-and-lightweight segment. Priced at Rs 101,990, the laptop boasts all-aluminium design, OLED touchscreen of 120Hz refresh rate, fullHD camera with shutter button for privacy, backlit keyboard, and Dolby Atmos audio system. On the software side, the laptop is packed with useful features from Lenovo and Microsoft, but most importantly a dedicated button on the keyboard to wake Microsoft Copilot. Since the laptop has a convertible form factor and a touchscreen, it supports stylus and doubles up as a tablet. Seems like Lenovo has ticked all the right boxes for a convertible laptop with the Yoga 7i 2-in-1. Has it? Let us find out:

Design

The Lenovo Yoga 7i straight up ticks the first box of being an ultra-portable 2-in-1 laptop by being lightweight, tipping the scales at 1.49 Kg. Its sleek all-aluminium design looks premium and the matte finish on the surface balances style with substance. Moreover, the 360-degree hinge, a hallmark of 2-in-1 design, is well executed by Lenovo. It is flexible for easy display lid opening with a single finger, yet maintains sufficient stiffness to securely hold the display in place without any wobbling. However, the lack of adequate grip at the bottom may cause slight sliding on smooth surfaces when opening or closing the laptop.

With the lid open, the 14-inch OLED panel flanked by thin bezels come to notice. Lenovo has extended the lid enclosure from the top-centre to accommodate the front camera, slider for physical shutter, and infrared sensor. Despite its size, the extended portion does not compromise device stability when folded as a table-top. Beneath the display is a full-sized keyboard flanked by speakers on left and right sides, accompanied by a generously sized trackpad sporting the same matte finish as the laptop's body.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 excels in versatility, offering multiple usage modes such as tent mode for tabletop use or a complete 360-degree fold for a tablet-like experience. Lenovo paid attention to detail in enhancing the user experience in each mode, such as incorporating rounded edges in the lower section for improved ergonomics when using it as a tablet. However, the placement of the power button on the side, while convenient for accessibility in any posture, may require a moment's pause to locate when in standard laptop orientation.

Display and audio

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop sports a 14-inch 2.8K resolution OLED touchscreen of 120Hz refresh rate. Since the display is stretched in 16:10 aspect ratio, it shows more vertical content besides improving the device display-to-body ratio.

OLED displays are known for rich colours and excellent contrast, and the touchscreen panel on the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is no different. In fact, the display is enhanced by value-added features for better performance. These features include support for Dolby Vision and Super Resolution. Both these entertainment-focused features elevate the content viewing experience.

Perhaps the most important feature that makes a noticeable impact on everyday use is 120Hz refresh rate. Because of it, the display delivers a smooth experience, especially evident during touch-based scrolling.

The only downside of the OLED touchscreen on the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is the glossy profile, which hampers sunlight legibility despite the panel being adequately bright.

In the audio department, the laptop boasts a dual-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos. These are facing upwards, thus, sound clear, loud, and balanced. Speaking of loudness, the speakers are good for everyday use but do not expect an immersive experience out of them since they are lacking in depth and clarity. Not that the speakers sound shallow, but they are not rich sounding as well.

Camera and microphone

The Lenovo 7i 2-in-1 laptop has a FHD camera with a physical shutter for added privacy. While delivering decent video output during well-lit conditions, the camera's performance may suffer in low-light conditions, resulting in slightly hazy images. While suitable for video conferences, it may not meet the requirements for streaming or recording purposes. Regarding facial unlock, the laptop's detection speed may occasionally lag, albeit it maintains overall accuracy.

Likewise, the microphone provides satisfactory audio quality during calls, although recordings may sound somewhat muffled. However, the microphone excels in background noise reduction, ensuring clear audio transmission during calls.

Keyboard, trackpad and digital pen

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 sports a full-sized backlit keyboard without a dedicated numeric pad, a common omission in compact laptops. Typing experience on the keyboard is a delight, requiring minimal adjustment time. Despite its slim profile, the keys offer sufficient downward travel, providing tactile feedback with each press. Functionality-wise, apart from the new Copilot button adjacent to the left arrow key, there are few dedicated buttons. This Copilot button swiftly launches Microsoft’s AI chatbot.

Coming to the touchpad, it is adequately sized and is accessible with both thumbs while typing. In default settings, the touchpad sensitivity is set quite high, leading to occasional accidental clicks. While sensitivity adjustments can be made in settings, this may slow down scrolling speed.

Lenovo includes a pen in the box, powered by a AAAA battery, made from plastic and equipped with a pressure-sensitive tip, ideal for creators for sketching. Testing it on Paint revealed no noticeable lag, with smooth performance on the display. While the pen is a valuable inclusion, most touch controls will likely still be managed with fingers. Unfortunately, the pen lacks magnetic attachment, instead relying on a plastic holder that slides into the USB-A port for storage.

Software

Lenovo provides various customisation options and settings through its Vantage software. Users can access features like “Super Resolution” mode to enhance display resolution and preset Dolby Atmos sound profiles tailored for various activities such as Movie or Gaming.

The Lenovo Vantage app also offers a range of modes suited to different tasks, including Media, Meeting, Learning, and Gaming modes. Additionally, it features an “Automatic” mode powered by Lenovo’s AI engine, which it said adjusts settings based on current activity and user behaviour. Three power modes—Performance, Battery Saver, and Adaptive—are available, with the Adaptive mode dynamically adjusting based on usage patterns. The Vantage software also offers multiple widget options for easy access to these modes and personalisation settings.

Beyond Lenovo Vantage, the Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop features “Flip to Boot” function, which instantly powers up the laptop when flipped open. Additional features include Windows Studio Effects, providing background effects like background blur during video calls for enhanced privacy and auto framing to keep the camera focused on the user's face regardless of position. During testing, the background blur effect functioned effectively, though the impact of auto framing was less effective.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 lives up to expectations as a portable workstation. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, the laptop effortlessly handles multitasking while maintaining efficient thermal management. Even with numerous tabs, windows, and background apps open, the laptop remains responsive and cool to the touch, operating silently throughout.

Surprisingly, the laptop delivers a satisfactory gaming experience even with casual gaming titles like eFootball 2024. What's particularly impressive is its battery life. During testing, the laptop sustained continuous multitasking for 9 hours, still retaining 12 per cent battery life. This longevity is further enhanced when using the Automatic mode, which optimises power consumption based on usage patterns. The included 65W charger utilises the USB-C port, replenishing the battery to 80 per cent capacity in just over half an hour, ensuring sufficient power for a full day's office use in optimised mode.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 1,01,990, the Lenovo 7i 2-in-1 offers compelling value for those seeking a Windows-powered work machine that doubles as an entertainment hub. It boasts a long-lasting battery, and supports fast charging, making it a versatile choice for people on the go. However, for consumers seeking a portable laptop for content creation, alternative options with discrete graphics may better suit their needs.