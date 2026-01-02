Home / Technology / Tech News / LG to unveil new Gram laptops with Copilot+ features at CES 2026: Details

LG to unveil new Gram laptops with Copilot+ features at CES 2026: Details

LG's 2026 Gram laptops focus on lighter builds, on-device AI features, and updated internals ahead of their CES debut

LG Gram 2026 lineup
LG’s 2026 Gram lineup includes new Gram Pro 17 and Gram Pro 16 models
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:35 AM IST
LG has announced that it will unveil its 2026 Gram laptop lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The new lineup includes the LG Gram Pro 17 and LG Gram Pro 16, both built using LG’s new Aerominum material to reduce weight while improving durability. The laptops also introduce dual AI processing, combining on-device AI with cloud-based tools, alongside updated hardware aimed at productivity and mobility.

LG’s 2026 Gram lineup: Details

LG Gram Pro 17 (17Z90UR)

LG said that the Gram Pro 17 is positioned as the lightest 17-inch laptop in its category. It features a 17-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display and uses Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory.
LG says the new Aerominum chassis allows the laptop to maintain a slim and lightweight form factor while improving durability and scratch resistance. The larger display is aimed at users who need more screen space for productivity or creative workloads, without moving into bulkier workstation designs.
 
LG has confirmed that this model will be exclusive to North American markets.

LG Gram Pro 16 (16Z90U)

The Gram Pro 16 is said to focus on portability and AI-driven productivity. It features a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) OLED display and is powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors.
This model supports LG’s dual AI approach, combining on-device AI through LG’s gram chat system with cloud-based AI features. According to LG, this setup allows users to perform tasks such as content summarisation, system assistance, and productivity workflows even when offline, while still benefiting from cloud processing when connected.
 
The new Gram models support Microsoft Copilot+ features and include enhanced connectivity through gram Link, which allows file sharing, screen mirroring, and content transfer across Android, iOS, and webOS devices. LG has also added remote security features through LG ThinQ, allowing users to locate, lock, or erase their laptop if it is lost.
Topics :LG ElectronicsCESLaptops

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

