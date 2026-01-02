LG to unveil new Gram laptops with Copilot+ features at CES 2026: Details

LG has announced that it will unveil its 2026 Gram laptop lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The new lineup includes the LG Gram Pro 17 and LG Gram Pro 16, both built using LG’s new Aerominum material to reduce weight while improving durability. The laptops also introduce dual AI processing, combining on-device AI with cloud-based tools, alongside updated hardware aimed at productivity and mobility.

LG’s 2026 Gram lineup: Details

LG Gram Pro 17 (17Z90UR)

LG said that the Gram Pro 17 is positioned as the lightest 17-inch laptop in its category. It features a 17-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display and uses Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory.

LG says the new Aerominum chassis allows the laptop to maintain a slim and lightweight form factor while improving durability and scratch resistance. The larger display is aimed at users who need more screen space for productivity or creative workloads, without moving into bulkier workstation designs. LG has confirmed that this model will be exclusive to North American markets. LG Gram Pro 16 (16Z90U) The Gram Pro 16 is said to focus on portability and AI-driven productivity. It features a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) OLED display and is powered by Intel's latest Core Ultra processors.