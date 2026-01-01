OPPO confirms Pad 5 specifications ahead of India launch: What to expect

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 11:37 AM IST
OPPO has revealed specifications of the Pad 5 Matte Display Edition on its global website. The company recently confirmed that the OPPO Pad 5 will be launched in India. The Indian variant is expected to offer similar specifications to the global model. According to OPPO, the Pad 5 sports a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of peak brightness. The company has also confirmed two colour options: Aurora Pink and Starlight Black. Notably, the OPPO Pad 5 was first launched in China in October. Here’s what we know so far:
OPPO Pad 5: What to expect
The OPPO Pad 5 Matte Display Edition sports a 12.1-inch anti-glare display offering 2.8K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 900 nits, and a 7:5 aspect ratio. The display also supports Dolby Vision HDR. On the audio front, the tablet features a quad-speaker system.
The global variant of the OPPO Pad 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For cameras, the OPPO Pad 5 features an 8MP rear sensor with LED flash and an 8MP front camera for video calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, and support for 5G.
The tablet runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and includes several AI-powered tools such as Circle to Note, AI Summary, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser.
The company has previously confirmed that the Indian variant of OPPO Pad 5 will pack a 10,050mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. According to OPPO, the tablet is expected to offer up to 53 hours of music playback, up to 15 hours of video playback, and up to 6 hours of heavy gaming.
Alongside the Pad 5, OPPO has also unveiled the Pencil 2R, an accessory for the tablet. According to the company, the OPPO Pencil 2R is designed for note-taking and sketching, offering a pen-on-paper writing feel along with shortcut controls for quicker actions. The pencil comes with fast charging support. OPPO claims that a 10-minute charge can deliver up to 12 hours of use, while a full charge is rated to last around 20 hours.