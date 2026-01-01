OPPO confirms Pad 5 specifications ahead of India launch: What to expect

The OPPO Pad 5 Matte Display Edition sports a 12.1-inch anti-glare display offering 2.8K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 900 nits, and a 7:5 aspect ratio. The display also supports Dolby Vision HDR. On the audio front, the tablet features a quad-speaker system.

The global variant of the OPPO Pad 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For cameras, the OPPO Pad 5 features an 8MP rear sensor with LED flash and an 8MP front camera for video calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, and support for 5G.

The tablet runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and includes several AI-powered tools such as Circle to Note, AI Summary, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser.