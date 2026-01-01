Redmi Note 15 to OPPO Reno 15, phones launching in January 2026: Check list

January 2026 is set to see several smartphone launches in India, with brands like Redmi, Realme , POCO, Motorola , and OPPO preparing new models. Some of these phones have confirmed launch dates, while others are based on official teasers and reports. From mid-range smartphones to new premium series, here’s a look at the smartphones that are expected to launch in January and what they are likely to offer.

Below is a list of smartphones that are expected to launch during the month.

Redmi Note 15

Launch date: January 6

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 series is set to launch in India on January 6. The company said that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. The processor is said to offer a 10 per cent GPU boost, 30 per cent CPU boost and 48 months of lag-free performance. The Note 15 will come with a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Xiaomi claims that the smartphone will offer 1.6 days of usage on a single charge.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Expected specifications Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM: up to 12GB LPDDR4x

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear cameras: 108MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 5520mAh

Charging: 45W wired

OS: Android 16-based HyperOS

Protection: IP68 Realme 16 Pro series Launch date: January 6 ALSO READ: VSCO Capture app now supports video recording with live filters on iPhones Realme is set to launch the Realme 16 Pro series in India on January 6, 2026. The lineup will include the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro Plus smartphones. According to Realme, both smartphones in the 16 Pro series will feature a 200MP LumaColor camera system. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset, the company has confirmed that the series will feature a design collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, following a new “Urban Wild Design” approach.

Poco M8 5G Launch date: January 8 POCO is going to launch the M8 5G smartphone in India on January 8. According to POCO, the M8 5G will be 7.35mm thick and weigh 178 grams. The teaser highlights a square-shaped, centrally aligned rear camera module and a curved display design. According to a report by the Mint, the POCO M8 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It could pack a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. POCO M8 5G: Expected specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, up to ~3200 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM: Up to 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP main

Front Camera: 20MP

Battery: 5,520mAh

Charging: 45W wired

OS: HyperOS 2 (Android 15)

Thickness: 7.35mm

Weight: 178g Motorola Signature Launch date: January 8 Motorola is set to launch the Signature smartphone in India on January 8. Motorola said that the smartphone will feature a ‘fabric’ finish. Teaser images shared by the company suggest that the phone will sport a flat display with a cut-out for the front-facing camera. The images also indicate that the power and volume buttons are positioned on the right side of the device, while the left side appears to house an additional button. This extra key is likely to be customisable, similar to the Plus key or Action Button found on OnePlus and Apple phones.

Motorola Signature: Expected specifications Display: 6.7-inch OLED display with around 1.5K resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

RAM: up to 16GB of RAM;

Software: Runs Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI on top.

Rear Camera: Triple rear camera setup

Design: Fabric-finish rear panel with a flat display

Connectivity: 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C.

Colours: Carbon and Martini Olive Oppo Reno 15 series Launch date: Coming soon ALSO READ: CES 2026: LG unveils new xboom by will.i.am speakers with AI-based features OPPO has confirmed that it will launch the Reno 15 series in India. The company has revealed that the lineup will include three models: the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a new Reno 15 Pro Mini. According to OPPO, the Reno 15 series will introduce the company’s new HoloFusion technology, which will create a three-dimensional effect on the single-piece glass back of the phone. As per the company, a square-ring composition around the camera module will produce a soft halo-like glow when light hits the surface. The Reno 15 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The display will support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and could reach up to 1,200 nits of brightness.

OPPO Reno 15: Expected specifications Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Rear Camera: 200MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 6200mAh

Charging: Up to 80W

OS: ColorOS 16 (Android)

Weight: Around 197 g

Protection: IP66/68/69

Thickness: 7.77mm (Twilight Blue and Glacier White) and 7.89mm (Aurora Blue) OPPO Reno 15 Pro: Expected specifications Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,600 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Rear camera: 200MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,500mAh

Charging: 80W wired fast charging

OS: ColorOS 16 based on Android

Thickness: 7.65mm

Weight: Around 205g

Protection: IP66/68/69 OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini: Expected specifications