CES 2026: Samsung unveils Freestyle+ projector with AI visual adjustment

Samsung has announced the Freestyle+, a new version of its portable projector, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The company said the updated model brings improved brightness, smarter AI-based setup tools and expanded built-in entertainment features, while retaining the compact, portable design of the original Freestyle projector.
The Freestyle+ will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6 to January 9. Samsung has not shared availability details yet, but the projector is expected to launch in the first half of 2026.
Samsung Freestyle+: Details
The Freestyle+ continues with the same cylindrical, rotatable design that allows projection on walls, ceilings or floors, but now adds several software-driven upgrades under what Samsung calls AI OptiScreen. The system automatically adjusts the image based on the environment, aiming to reduce manual setup.
Key features include automatic keystone correction for uneven or angled surfaces, real-time autofocus to maintain clarity while the projector is moved, and screen fitting when used with compatible projection surfaces. The projector can also analyse wall colour and texture to adjust output for clearer visuals. Additionally, Samsung has increased brightness to 430 ISO lumens, nearly doubling the output of the previous model.
The Freestyle+ runs Samsung’s smart TV platform, offering access to streaming apps, Samsung TV Plus and Samsung Gaming Hub. Audio is handled by a built-in 360-degree speaker, and the projector supports Q-Symphony when paired with compatible Samsung soundbars.
In terms of design, the projector remains portable and lightweight, with a 180-degree rotating stand that allows flexible placement around a room. Samsung says the device is meant to work across different environments without requiring mounting or calibration accessories.