Friday, January 02, 2026 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / CES 2026: Samsung unveils Freestyle+ projector with AI visual adjustment

CES 2026: Samsung unveils Freestyle+ projector with AI visual adjustment

Samsung's updated Freestyle+ projector adds brighter output and AI OptiScreen tools, with the portable display set to be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

Samsung Freestyle+ projector

Samsung’s new Freestyle+ portable projector features a compact rotating design and AI-powered screen adjustment (Photo: Samsung Newsroom)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced the Freestyle+, a new version of its portable projector, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The company said the updated model brings improved brightness, smarter AI-based setup tools and expanded built-in entertainment features, while retaining the compact, portable design of the original Freestyle projector.
 
The Freestyle+ will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6 to January 9. Samsung has not shared availability details yet, but the projector is expected to launch in the first half of 2026. 
 

Samsung Freestyle+: Details

The Freestyle+ continues with the same cylindrical, rotatable design that allows projection on walls, ceilings or floors, but now adds several software-driven upgrades under what Samsung calls AI OptiScreen. The system automatically adjusts the image based on the environment, aiming to reduce manual setup.
 
Key features include automatic keystone correction for uneven or angled surfaces, real-time autofocus to maintain clarity while the projector is moved, and screen fitting when used with compatible projection surfaces. The projector can also analyse wall colour and texture to adjust output for clearer visuals. Additionally, Samsung has increased brightness to 430 ISO lumens, nearly doubling the output of the previous model.

Also Read

Tech Wrap January 1

Tech Wrap Jan 1: LG Xboom series, VSCO Capture app, iPhone 11 now vintage

The xboom Stage 501 features a wedge-style design with dual woofers, AI-assisted karaoke modes and up to 25 hours of battery life

CES 2026: LG unveils new xboom by will.i.am speakers with AI-based features

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may look more like Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

Tech Wrap December 31

Tech Wrap Dec 31: Apple Fitness+ update, POCO M8 5G, Samsung Brain Health

Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite series chip

CES 2026: Lenovo may unveil Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered laptops

  The Freestyle+ runs Samsung’s smart TV platform, offering access to streaming apps, Samsung TV Plus and Samsung Gaming Hub. Audio is handled by a built-in 360-degree speaker, and the projector supports Q-Symphony when paired with compatible Samsung soundbars.
 
In terms of design, the projector remains portable and lightweight, with a 180-degree rotating stand that allows flexible placement around a room. Samsung says the device is meant to work across different environments without requiring mounting or calibration accessories.

More From This Section

Smartphones to be launched in January 2026

Redmi Note 15 to OPPO Reno 15, phones launching in January 2026: Check list

VSCO Capture app (Image: AppStore)

VSCO Capture app now supports video recording with live filters on iPhones

OPPO Pad 5

OPPO confirms Pad 5 specifications ahead of India launch: What to expect

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 5, MacBook Air 2020 Intel, iPad Air 3rd generation

Apple adds iPhone 11 Pro and more devices to 'vintage' list: What it means

Shane Legg

AI could end many work-from-home jobs, says Google DeepMind co-founder

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Electronics CES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Autism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon