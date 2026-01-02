Microsoft Teams rolls out updates for meetings, calls and security: Details

Microsoft has rolled out a set of updates for Teams across various categories. According to Microsoft , the latest changes focus on how users organise their workspace, join teams, handle multilingual meetings, manage calls and stay protected from impersonation risks. Additionally, there are updates for frontline workers and admins managing large Teams deployments. The company said that these features are now available to users. Here are the updates rolled out:

Chat and collaboration updates

Separate windows for features

According to Microsoft, Teams now lets users open key functions such as chats, calls, calendar, activity and apps in separate windows. This is meant to help with multitasking and allow users to arrange their workspace the way they prefer. For example, users can keep chats open in one window while checking call history or their calendar in another, without constantly switching tabs. Users can pop out these sections by right-clicking on them or using the app flyout.

Private team joining Microsoft said that joining a private team with a code will now require approval from the team owner. The company said this change adds an extra layer of security by ensuring that every new member is reviewed, even if they have a join code. This update is intended to prevent accidental or unauthorised access while keeping the joining process simple for approved users. Interpreter update As per the company, Teams has improved Interpreter support for multilingual meetings. When enabled, the spoken language is automatically detected and synced with live captions and transcription. If the interpreter is turned off, captions and transcription will still work, but participants must speak in the language manually selected in the meeting settings for accurate results.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 15 to OPPO Reno 15, phones launching in January 2026: Check list A new “preparing” status also appears when the Interpreter is getting ready, helping participants know when it is active. With this update, Interpreter settings now include clearer, shorter explanations for each option and field, making the setup process easier to understand. Teams Phone updates Microsoft 365 Copilot chat after calls After a call ends, users can now open Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat directly in the Teams Calls app. Copilot can create call summaries, highlight key points and suggest next steps using information from Microsoft Graph and the web. The company said that Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat delivers responses that are more personalised, relevant and actionable, helping users move from conversation to follow-up.

Compliance recording for call queues Teams Phone now supports third-party compliance recording at the call queue level. This means all calls routed through a queue can be automatically recorded, which the company said could be useful for organisations with large or changing support teams. Security tools Domain impersonation protection Teams can now flag cases where an external user may be impersonating an organisation's domain during their first interaction in Teams messages. The system checks the sender's identity and domain authenticity in real time, alerts users to suspicious activity and helps reduce the risk of phishing.