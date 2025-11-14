Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Spotify brings lossless audio to India, introduces new Premium plans: Price

Spotify brings lossless audio to India, introduces new Premium plans: Price

Spotify has introduced lossless audio in India and overhauled its subscription lineup with new Premium plans, reserving FLAC playback and AI features for the top tier. Check plan prices and benefits

Spotify

Spotify(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Spotify has brought lossless audio to India along with a rejig in subscription plans. The audio streaming giant now offers four subscription plans, namely - Premium Lite, Premium Standard, Premium Platinum, and Premium Student. Spotify has reserved the lossless audio feature exclusively for the Premium Platinum plan. Other features like Spotify AI DJ have also been reserved for the most pricey plan now. The older plans, like Duo, seem to have been retired.
 
According to Jack Mason, Spotify Studios producer and engineer, "Lossless refers to when there's no change between what you deliver to a streaming service and what the listener hears." He added, "Without lossless, track files might get compressed in the encoding process, which might not lend to the best quality." 
 

Spotify's new subscription plans: Cost and benefits

Spotify Premium Lite plan

  • Cost: Rs 139 per month
  • Maximum users: 1
  • Benefits: Ad-free music, High audio quality (up to ~160kbps)

Spotify Premium Standard plan

  • Cost: Rs 199 per month
  • Maximum users: 1
  • Benefits: Ad-free music, Download to listen offline, Very high audio quality (up to ~320kbps)

Spotify Premium Platinum plan

  • Cost: Rs 299 per month
  • Maximum users: 3
  • Benefits: Lossless audio quality (up to ~24-bit/44.1kHz), Ad-free music, Download to listen offline, Mix your playlists, Your personal AI DJ, AI playlist creation, Connect your DJ software

Spotify Premium Student plan

  • Cost: Rs 99 per month
  • Maximum users: 1
  • Benefits: Download to listen offline, Very high audio quality (up to ~320kbps)
  The company has not yet announced whether the Lossless audio feature will have to be enabled manually or not, akin to its rollout in the US earlier. Also, it is important to note that lossless streaming will consume more data than normal. According to an older press release about the feature’s rollout in the US, music streaming in 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC resolution, which essentially is lossless audio, would consume around 1GB of data per hour.

More From This Section

Google Pixel

Google begins wider rollout of call recording feature on Pixel phones

Group chat in ChatGPT

OpenAI to rival WhatsApp as it tests group chats in ChatGPT: How it works

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI, Apple lose bid to toss Elon Musk xAI suit over competition

Tech Wrap November 13

Tech Wrap Nov 13: OnePlus 15 launched, iQOO 15 pre-booking, OpenAI GPT 5.1

OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black colour

OnePlus 15 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7300mAh battery

Topics : Technology News Spotify Music streaming apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon