Lovable mobile app lets you make apps even if you are no coding expert

Lovable Labs has launched a vibe coding mobile app for iOS and Android, called Lovable. This application makes coding more accessible for everyone by removing the need to write code line by line. As per the company, users can use voice or text prompts to capture ideas as they come, and let Lovable work through them autonomously. The agent will run testing and keep building in the background while users can focus on other things.

Notably, Lovable already has a desktop application for macOS (both Apple Silicon and Intel), with Windows support expected to arrive soon.

What are vibe coding apps

Vibe coding apps refer to a category that let users build apps or software using natural language prompts instead of writing traditional code. Instead of manually coding features, users simply describe what they want. For example, a website layout or a specific function, and the platform generates and iterates on it using AI.

READ: Are 144-165Hz smartphone displays overkill or genuinely useful for users? These apps make development more accessible, allowing even non-programmers to turn ideas into working products, while experienced users can use them to speed up prototyping and experimentation. What Lovable mobile app can do The Lovable mobile app enables users to build and iterate on projects directly from their smartphones, without being tied to a desktop setup. One of its key features is the ability to queue prompts on the go. Users can input ideas using either text or voice, allowing them to capture multiple thoughts timely. These prompts are then processed by the system, which continues building and testing in the background.

As per the company, instead of requiring users to stay actively engaged, it sends notifications once a build is ready for review. This means users can step away while the system continues working and return once results are available. Another aspect of this application is its cross-device continuity. Projects started on a laptop can be accessed and edited on the mobile app, and vice versa. Lovable Labs said that the transition has been designed in such a way that users can pick up exactly where they left off, regardless of the device they are using. The app is built to make the development process more flexible, allowing users to move between devices, capture ideas instantly, and continue building without interruptions.

READ: Adobe Firefly AI Assistant now available in public beta: What can it do Apple’s crackdown on vibe coding apps This development comes on the heels of Apple’s crackdown on vibe coding applications. According to a report by The Information, earlier last month, Apple was blocking updates to vibe coding apps such as Replit and Vibecode, claiming they violated “longstanding App Store rules that say an app can’t run code that changes the way it or other apps function.” Later, 9To5Mac reported that Apple clarified its stance, saying the concern is not with vibe coding apps themselves, but with those that fail to comply with certain provisions of the App Review Guidelines and the Developer Program License Agreement.

In particular, Apple flagged apps that it believes breach Section 2.5.2 of the App Review Guidelines, which states the following: “Apps should be self-contained in their bundles, and may not read or write data outside the designated container area, nor may they download, install, or execute code which introduces or changes features or functionality of the app, including other apps. Educational apps designed to teach, develop, or allow students to test executable code may, in limited circumstances, download code provided that such code is not used for other purposes. Such apps must make the source code provided by the app completely viewable and editable by the user.”