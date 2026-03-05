MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (M5): Comparing specs, features, price and more

Apple has expanded its Mac lineup with the new Apple MacBook Neo, positioned as the new entry-level model. Previously, the MacBook Air was the most affordable MacBook in Apple’s lineup, which has also received an update with the M5 chip. Between the two, major differences lie in the processor, price, performance and features.

The MacBook Neo is powered by the A18 Pro chip, the same as the iPhone 16 Pro models, becoming the first Mac model to use an iPhone-grade chip. In contrast, the latest MacBook Air runs on Apple’s M5 chip and offers higher performance for multitasking and AI workloads. Below is a closer look at how the two MacBooks compare.

Processor and performance The MacBook Neo is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, which includes a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. According to Apple, the chip is designed to handle everyday tasks such as browsing, document editing, productivity apps and light photo editing. The company said that it can deliver up to 50 per cent faster performance in everyday tasks compared to some Intel Core Ultra 5 laptops, while also supporting on-device AI features in macOS. The MacBook Air, on the other hand, runs on Apple’s M5 chip. This chip also powers some of the MacBook Pro models, as well as the iPad Pro. The company claims the M5 chip delivers up to 9.5 times faster AI performance compared to M1-based models, along with improvements in 3D rendering, video processing and multitasking.

Apple A18 Pro chip configuration: 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores

5-core GPU

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing

16-core Neural Engine

60GB/s memory bandwidth Apple’s M5 chip configuration: 10-core CPU with 4 super cores and 6 efficiency cores

Up to 10-core GPU

Neural Accelerators

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing

16-core Neural Engine

Storage and memory options are another major difference between the two laptops. The MacBook Neo is available with 256GB or 512GB storage, paired with 8GB unified memory, depending on the variant. The MacBook Air, on the other hand, now starts with 512GB storage, double the earlier base option, and can be configured up to 4TB. It also comes with 16GB unified memory on the base model and can be expanded up to 32GB.

Display and design Both laptops use Apple’s Liquid Retina display, but they differ slightly in size and options. The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with 2408 × 1506 resolution and 500 nits brightness, supporting up to one billion colours. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air offers two display sizes — 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch — with 500 nits brightness, 2560 x 1664 resolution, P3 wide colour support and True Tone technology. Both models use a fanless aluminium chassis; however, the MacBook Neo is offered in more vibrant colours. The new Neo model comes in Silver, Indigo, Citrus and Blush colour options, while the MacBook Air is available in Sky Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Silver. Additionally, the MacBook Neo weighs the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air model at 1.23kg.

Camera, connectivity and ports The MacBook Neo includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual beamforming microphones and dual side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support. The MacBook Air features a 12MP Center Stage camera designed to keep users in frame during video calls. For audio, the MacBook Air (M5) comes with a three-mic array with directional beamforming and a four-speaker sound system. Here are what both MacBooks offer in terms of connectivity: MacBook Neo Two USB-C ports

3.5mm headphone jack

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 6 MacBook Air MagSafe 3 charging port

Two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports

3.5mm headphone jack

Wi-Fi 7 (via Apple’s N1 wireless chip)

Bluetooth 6 The MacBook Air also supports up to two external displays, while the Neo supports one external display through USB-C.