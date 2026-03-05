Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Technology / Tech News / Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hints at end of investments in OpenAI, Anthropic

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hints at end of investments in OpenAI, Anthropic

Nvidia signals its era of mega-stakes in OpenAI and Anthropic may be ending as both AI firms prepare for potential IPOs this year

Jensen Huang, Jensen, Nvidia
Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:58 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the latest investments in OpenAI and Anthropic might be the chipmaker's last in those companies, as the AI companies prepare to go public this year.
The opportunity to invest $100 billion in OpenAI is probably not in the cards as the ChatGPT creator is set to go public later this year, Huang said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference on Wednesday.
 
Nvidia and OpenAI had announced a $100 billion deal in September last year. Nvidia has instead finalized a $30 billion investment in OpenAI, which might be the last time it has the opportunity to "invest in a consequential company like this," Huang said.
OpenAI is laying the groundwork for an IPO that could value the company at up to $1 trillion, Reuters exclusively reported last year.
 
Nvidia's $10 billion investment in Anthropic probably will be the last as well, Huang added. The startup is reportedly looking â€‹to go public this year.
 
Anthropic, which is embroiled in a dispute with the Pentagon, has said it has not finalized an IPO decision.
 
OpenAI and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
The Financial Times reported in February that Nvidia and OpenAI had abandoned their $100 billion deal amid doubts about the health of the AI sector.
Some analysts had raised concerns about the circular arrangement, as the large investment in Anthropic would have made Nvidia a major investor in one of its biggest customers and the money it would pour into the startup was likely to be spent on its own AI processors.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 4a series launch today: Where to watch, what to expect

Apple's 'big week' launches pair of $599 devices aimed at budget buyers

Google settles with Epic Games with offer to cut app store commissions

Tech Wrap Mar 4: Google Pixel Drop, VSCO Galleries, Android Desktop mode

MacBook Air M5 vs M4: Performance gains, faster memory, more storage

Topics :NvidiaOpenAIartifical intelligencebusiness

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story