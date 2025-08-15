Made by Google 2025: Pixel 10 series, Watch 4, Buds 2a, and more expected

Google has already given an early glimpse of some of the upcoming hardware, including the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Here’s a rundown of what could be announced at the 2025 hardware event.

Made by Google 2025: Everything expected

Google Pixel 10 series:

The Pixel 10 family is expected to consist of four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, all reportedly running on the Google Tensor G5 processor. Manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, this chip is said to offer improved efficiency and performance, paired with a new custom image signal processor (ISP) to enhance both photo and video output.

For cameras, both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold may adopt the same main and ultra-wide sensors found in the Pixel 9a, representing a step down from the Pixel 9 hardware. However, the standard Pixel 10 could gain the 5x periscope telephoto lens featured in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are expected to retain the same camera system as their predecessors. The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel wide, 48-megapixel ultrawide, 48-megapixel telephoto and 48-megapixel selfie cameras. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold could feature a different lineup, with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom support, along with 10-megapixel selfie cameras on both the inner and cover displays.

ALSO READ: Google reveals Pixel 10 Pro Fold design ahead of Aug 20 launch: Take a look The range is also likely to support 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging. Reports suggest Google will launch a new Pixelsnap accessory line, potentially including magnetic chargers and compatible cases. In terms of finishes, Google has previewed the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold in a grey-blue colour, believed to be called “Moonstone.” The standard Pixel 10 may debut in new "Frost" (a royal blue), "Lemongrass" (a yellow), and "Indigo" (a light purple) shades, in addition to "Obsidian" (a dark grey). The Pixel 10 Pro/Pro XL may come in "Obsidian," "Porcelain" (off-white), "Moonstone" (a bluish grey), and "Jade" (a light green).

Google Pixel Watch 4: The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to maintain the overall look of the Pixel Watch 3 but will introduce a major hardware change, relocating the charging contacts to the left side instead of the back, enabling a redesigned charging system. This new method, possibly called “Quick Charge Dock,” could boost charging speeds by up to 25 per cent, delivering 50 per cent charge in around 15 minutes and 80 per cent in 30 minutes. Battery performance may also improve, with the 41mm version offering up to 30 hours of use with the always-on display active, and the 45mm model extending to around 40 hours. The 41mm Watch 4 is expected to arrive with a 327mAh battery, and the 45mm Watch 4 with a 459mAh component, representing a 7 per cent and 9 per cent capacity increase over Watch 3 models, respectively.

The smartwatch is expected to feature an “Actua 360” display with slimmer bezels and a slightly larger surface area that curves further over the edges for a 3D appearance. Brightness could reach up to 3,000 nits, up from 2,000 nits on the previous model. The Pixel Watch 4 may also get dual-frequency GPS for more accurate location tracking. A new “Moonstone” finish is reportedly replacing the dark green colour from the 45mm Pixel Watch 3, and will also be available on the 41mm version. The Watch 4 will come in "Black/Obsidian", "Gold/Lemon", "Silver/Porcelain", "Silver/Iris", and "Moonstone" hues. The Pixel Watch 4 is also said to bring new strap options:

Active Band: Obsidian, Porcelain, and Moonstone

Sport Band: Indigo, Limoncello, and Iris Google Pixel Buds 2a: Google’s new Pixel Buds A-series earbuds are expected to be called Pixel Buds 2a . The latest model will reportedly add Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), a feature previously limited to higher-end variants, and may also include support for Spatial Audio. ALSO READ: Google releases new Android 16 update for Pixel phones: Check what's new While full specifications are still undisclosed, the earbuds are expected to use a Google Tensor chip to improve sound quality. Battery life is anticipated to reach up to seven hours with ANC active, and up to twenty hours with the case.