WhatsApp tests Meta AI-powered writing assistant: What is it, how it works

WhatsApp is testing an AI-powered Writing Help Assistant that enables users to refine messages privately and securely before sending. Currently available to select Android users in the 2.25.23.7 beta update, the feature is designed to improve tone, structure, and grammar while keeping chats encrypted and anonymous.

According to WABetaInfo, this is similar to Gmail’s AI writing assistant , which drafts text based on minimal user input.

What is WhatsApp's Writing Help Assistant and how does it work

The tool runs on Private Processing, Meta’s encrypted, anonymous system that handles requests without linking them to user identities. No original text, suggestions, or related data are stored.

When enabled, typing a few words replaces the sticker icon with a pen icon, which is the entry point to Writing Help. Tapping it prompts Meta AI to suggest refinements in tone, clarity, or phrasing. If ignored, the message stays on the device; if accepted, it’s sent securely for processing and returned privately. ALSO READ: Vivo's answer to Apple Vision Pro headset launches on August 21: Details Available tones include: Rephrase: Improves clarity without altering meaning

Professional: Formal and business-ready

Funny: Playful and humorous

Supportive: Empathetic and encouraging

Proofread: Fixes grammar and spelling Users receive at least three suggestions and can choose to keep their original text or replace it with an AI-enhanced version. Recipients are not informed that a message was AI-assisted. Feedback can be shared via in-app quality flags without revealing content to WhatsApp or Meta.