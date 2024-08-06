Made by Google event on August 13: What to expect besides Pixel 9 series

Google is hosting an event on August 13 where it will unveil smartphones in the Pixel 9 series. However, there is more in the pipeline besides smartphones. The US-based technology giant is anticipated to introduce new ecosystem devices such as next-generation Pixel Buds, Pixel Watch, and Chromecast streaming device. Moreover, Google is likely to debut the Android 15 operating system, which has been available in beta for some time now. That said, here is everything expected to launch alongside the Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google event on August 13:

Last year, Google introduced the Pixel Watch 2 together with Pixel 8 series. Google is likely to continue this tradition by launching a smartwatch with the Pixel 9 series. According to a report by Android Authority, the Pixel Watch 3 will be accompanied by a larger model, likely to be named the Pixel Watch 3 XL. Similar to the anticipated Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone, the Pixel Watch 3 XL will be based on the standard model but with a larger display. The XL model is expected to measure 45mm compared to 41mm on the standard Watch 3.

While both the Pixel 3 series watches are not expected to bring major changes in terms of design, they are anticipated to feature brighter displays with higher resolution than the Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 3 series devices are also anticipated to feature ultra-wideband (UWB) chips for short-range communication and location tracking.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google is also expected to launch the second-generation Pixel Buds Pro wireless earphones at the Made by Google event. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are anticipated to carry the same design as its predecessor with improvements in audio quality. The earbuds are expected to be available in a wide range of colourways, including shades of black, grey, pink, and green.

Google is expected to completely overhaul the Chromecast with Google TV with the next-generation device. According to reports, the next generation TV streaming device from Google would likely take a set-top box like design, which will be completely different from the dongle design of the current generation model. Google is also expected to rebrand the product to “Google TV Streamer”.

The included remote is also expected to get a new design with the volume buttons at the front and Google Assistant button being replaced with a microphone button. The remote could also get more than one customisable button for quick actions.

Android 15

Google recently released the last scheduled update in the Android 15 beta program, suggesting that Google’s new operating system is ready to roll-out to general users. Android 15 would likely be released first on the Google Pixel 9 series smartphones that are set to make their debut at the Made by Google event.

Android 15 brings a set of new features that includes satellite connectivity, improved near field communication (nfc), private space for hiding sensitive information, theft protection, improved cover screen support for flip-style foldable smartphones, redesigned user interface and more.