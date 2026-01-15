Google introduces Personal Intelligence in Gemini: What is it, how it works

Google is expanding the role of its Gemini AI with a new feature called Personal Intelligence. The feature is designed to make Gemini’s responses more relevant by adding personal context from select Google apps. With the user’s permission, Gemini can use information from Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube and Search history to help answer questions and support planning. According to Google, the aim is to help users with everyday tasks such as finding information or planning activities, while still keeping control over how their data is used.

Personal Intelligence: What is it

The Personal Intelligence feature lets users link selected Google apps to Gemini. Once connected, Gemini can pull details from emails, photos or past searches to answer specific questions. For example, instead of asking you to dig through your inbox or photo library, Gemini can retrieve details directly when prompted. Google said that the feature is turned off by default, and people can choose which apps to connect, disconnect them later or switch off personalisation entirely for a chat.

Personal Intelligence: How it works

According to Google, Personal Intelligence mainly does two things. It can understand information from different sources, and it can pull specific details from places like emails or photos to answer a question. By working across text, images and videos together, it gives answers that are more relevant to the user.

Google shared an example to show how the feature works in real life. In the example, Gemini helped a user find the correct tyre size for their car by checking past information, and then suggested suitable options based on travel photos, along with ratings and prices.

Privacy and data controls

Google said privacy is central to how Personal Intelligence works. According to the company, Gemini does not directly train on users’ Gmail inboxes or photo libraries. Instead, it references that data only to respond to a request. In its blog, Google mentioned that training is done on limited information like prompts and responses, after steps are taken to remove or mask personal details.

Gemini tries to show or explain where its answers come from so users can check the information. If something feels wrong, users can correct it or ask for more details. They can also choose to turn off personalisation for a chat or use a temporary chat without personal data. The company also said that Gemini avoids making assumptions about sensitive topics, such as health, unless the user asks.

Availability and rollout

Personal Intelligence is rolling out over the next week to eligible Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US. It works across the web, Android and iOS, and supports all Gemini models in the Gemini model picker. According to Google, it will also come to AI Mode in Search soon. Google said it plans to expand access to more countries and eventually to free users, but there is no timeline yet. The feature is not available for Workspace or education accounts.

Steps to turn on Personal Intelligence in Gemini: