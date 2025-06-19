Samsung Galaxy Unpacked likely on July 9: What to expect from foldables

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, where the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 series are expected to debut, will likely happen in the second week of July. According to a report by 9To5Google, the event is expected to be held on July 9 at 10 am ET (07:30 pm IST). As per the report, the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer is also expected to preview its Android XR-based Project Moohan headset at the event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 soon, promising its thinnest, lightest, and most durable foldable yet. As per a report by 9To5Google, the Z Fold 7 might measure 9mm when folded and 4.54mm when unfolded—significantly slimmer than its predecessor.

The Z Fold 7 is also expected to feature deeper Galaxy AI integration, voice-enabled controls, and system-wide enhancements. Samsung's teasers have sparked speculation of an "Ultra" variant—a first for the Fold series—hinting at a more premium model with advanced capabilities. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: What to expect Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with its in-house Exynos 2500 chip—marking the first time a foldable in the Galaxy Z series may move away from Qualcomm's Snapdragon. According to 9To5Google, this shift would align with Samsung's dual-chip strategy seen in its S-series flagships. Deeper Gemini integration is expected to be applicable with Flip 7, too.

As per TomsGuide, the Flip 7 will likely feature software-based camera improvements, a larger 4-inch cover display, and new case designs. The camera hardware may remain unchanged, but upgrades via the ProVisual Engine are expected to enhance image quality. Android Central adds that Samsung could make the folding crease less visible and improve display efficiency by using blue phosphorescent material in the OLED panel. The company may also introduce a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, offering a budget-friendly option with slightly toned-down specs. While not a major redesign, the Z Flip 7 is shaping up to be a refined update with better performance, usability, and possibly broader accessibility.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: What to expect Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 8 series will debut with Gemini AI integration and new Samsung Health features, including a vascular load metric and a personal AI health coach. These updates aim to provide real-time insights and personalised guidance to users looking to manage their wellness more proactively. As reported by Android Central, the line-up will include six models, with the Watch 8 Classic expected to sport a squircle design and rotating bezel. The series may continue with the Exynos W1000 chip, 2GB of RAM, and AMOLED displays with up to 2,000 nits brightness.

Running on One UI 8 Watch, the new wearables are likely to offer features like adaptive charging, watch face shuffle, and gesture-powered access to the Now Bar. Health tracking will remain a core focus, with support for the antioxidant index and other advanced metrics via Samsung's upgraded BioActive Sensor. Blood glucose monitoring, while in development, may not yet be ready for this generation. What is Project Moohan? Samsung unveiled its Project Moohan headset at Mobile World Congress earlier this year, confirming that the device will feature multimodal AI for natural voice and visual interactions. While full details remain under wraps, The Elec reports it will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip and include 1.3-inch 4K OLEDoS displays by Sony with a sharp 3,800ppi pixel density. It is also expected to support pass-through viewing, akin to Apple's Vision Pro.