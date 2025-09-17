Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon schedules event for Sept 30: Echo speaker, Colour Kindle expected

Amazon schedules event for Sept 30: Echo speaker, Colour Kindle expected

The Amazon fall hardware event invite hints at Alexa Plus-powered Echo speakers, an upgraded Kindle with colour display, Fire TV, and more. Here's all you need to know

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon has announced its fall hardware event will take place on September 30. Panos Pamay, Lead, Devices and Services at Amazon, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared the invitation without disclosing anything more than just the date. As per the invite, it seems that new products, such as the Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker, colour Kindle, Fire TV, and one more product, which looks like another Echo speaker or a robot vacuum, will be unveiled at this event.
 
Earlier in February, Amazon introduced Alexa Plus, its next-generation assistant powered by generative artificial intelligence, which is said to be more conversational, smarter, and personalised. Later, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, in an interview with Bloomberg, revealed that the company plans to release upgraded Alexa devices by fall. This upcoming hardware event seems to coincide with it, meaning it is very likely that we will get to see the unveiling of new Alexa devices by the end of September.
 

Amazon fall hardware event: When and where

  • Date: September 30, 2025
  • Expected time: 10 am ET (07:30 pm IST)
  • Location: As per Tom’s Guide, the event will be held in New York

Amazon fall hardware event: What to expect

Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker

The image on the top-right section of Amazon’s event invite strongly resembles a smart speaker, which could hint at a refreshed Echo Studio device. The highlight of this new version could be Alexa Plus integration. While the upgraded AI assistant rolled out slowly to Echo Show devices, Amazon is expected to ship the new Studio with Alexa Plus support from launch.

Colour Kindle

The invite also features an image of a Kindle displaying a colour illustration, hinting at upcoming updates for Amazon’s e-readers. Both the Kindle Scribe 2 and Kindle Colorsoft were launched last year, and Amazon could be looking to merge their best features into a single new device.

Amazon Fire TV

In the lower-left corner, the invite depicts a screen with visible bezels, pointing to the likelihood of a new television. This suggests Amazon may be gearing up to introduce an updated lineup of Fire TV models.

Robot vacuum

The upper left quadrant of the invite seems a bit speculative at the moment. It is possible that the company might be planning to release another Echo product but it is also possible that Amazon might be planning to debut its first Robot vacuum at this hardware event.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

