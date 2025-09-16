Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Ray-Ban Meta glasses with built-in display may launch this week: Report

Ray-Ban Meta glasses with built-in display may launch this week: Report

Meta is expected to debut Ray-Ban smart glasses with a built-in display, gesture-based wristband controls, and a new Oakley Meta Sphaera model at Connect 2025

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta is reportedly preparing to launch a new version of its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses featuring a built-in display during its upcoming Connect event, set to begin on September 17. According to a report by The Verge, citing Upload VR, a promotional video briefly appeared on Meta’s official YouTube channel showing the glasses, along with a wristband accessory for controls. The clip also hinted at a new Oakley-branded model with a centred camera, before being taken down.

Meta Connect 2025: What to expect

Ray Ban Meta glasses with display:

According to the report, the video included branding such as “Meta | Ray-Ban” and “Display,” suggesting the possible name Meta Ray-Ban Display. It reportedly showcased a heads-up display (HUD) fixed to the right eye, demonstrated in use with Meta AI for real-time translation, navigation, and other tasks.
 
  The clip also highlighted a wristband designed to work with the glasses. The device is believed to use surface electromyography (sEMG) technology to detect and interpret signals from hand movements, enabling gesture-based control. In the teaser, a user was seen swiping letters on a surface to reply to a message.

Also Read

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

CCI overstepped jurisdiction by ruling on privacy issues: WhatsApp to NCLAT

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

Fired WhatsApp security head accuses Meta of ignoring major privacy threats

Threads' Text attachment feature

Meta's Threads now lets users attach longer text to posts: How it works

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

Meta pays $55 an hour to contractors to train AI bots in Hindi, Spanish

Social Media

Facebook, Instagram goes dark in Nepal as govt ban comes into effect

 
While earlier reports from The Information indicated that Meta is developing smart glasses with displays, they suggested these devices might not carry the Ray-Ban name. The now-pulled video appears to suggest otherwise. Reports also noted that the display-enabled version could feature thicker frames and weigh about 20 grams more than the current Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Other announcements:

In addition to the Ray-Ban model, the teaser video reportedly showed a new Oakley-branded pair of Meta glasses. These are expected to be marketed as the Oakley Meta Sphaera, designed with protective lenses and a central camera.
 
Beyond hardware, Meta could also announce new features for its existing smart glasses lineup, alongside fresh frame designs and additional style options.

More From This Section

Nano Banana's vintage image edit, Ghibli art and 3D figurines

Gemini's Nano Banana: How Google's AI creates lifelike photo edits

Samsung One UI 8 update

Samsung introduces 'Gallery Assistant' photo editing app with One UI 8

Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI recruits xAI's former CFO Mike Liberatore amid Musk-Altman feud

iphone-17-pro-cosmic orange

iPhone 17 Pro Max in cosmic orange colour already out of stock in US, India

Snap Specs

Snap OS 2.0 announced with revamped browser, Spotlight Lens, and more

Topics : Augmented reality Facebook smart glass

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon