Parents accuse OpenAI, Character.AI of failing kids' safety at Senate panel

Parents of California teenager who died by suicide, told a US Senate panel that AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Character.AI harmed their children, linking the tech to abuse, self-harm and teen suicides

OpenAI

Parents and experts urged lawmakers to consider stricter parental controls, stronger privacy protections, and mandatory age verification. (Photo/Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

The father of a California teenager who died by suicide earlier this year gave a testimony before a US Senate panel on Tuesday, accusing OpenAI’s ChatGPT of pushing his 16-year-old son toward self-destruction, Bloomberg reported. 
“We’re here because we believe that Adam’s death was avoidable, and that by speaking out we can prevent the same suffering for families across the country,” said Matthew Raine, with his wife Maria seated behind him. Their son Adam took his life in April. 
Raine and his wife had already filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, claiming ChatGPT encouraged harmful thoughts and manipulated Adam’s behaviour during months of interaction.   
 
 

AI companies face growing scrutiny

OpenAI is not the only company under the spotlight. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently launched investigations into Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms, Elon Musk’s xAI, Snap, and Silicon Valley-based Character Technologies. Regulators are examining whether their AI systems expose children to serious psychological risks. 

The push comes as the Trump administration continues to back US dominance in artificial intelligence, largely through a light-touch regulatory approach. But lawsuits and rising concerns from grieving parents are fuelling calls for stricter oversight, the Bloomberg report said. 
Hours before the Senate hearing, OpenAI boss Sam Altman announced new safeguards for teenagers. These include an age-prediction system to detect under-18 users, parental controls that can block access during certain hours, and limits on conversations related to suicide and self-harm.   
 

Other parents share painful stories

The Raines were not alone in testifying. A mother identified as “Jane Doe” spoke publicly for the first time since suing Character.AI last year. She alleged that her son suffered sexual exploitation and manipulation by the chatbot, which led to self-harm and behavioural changes. He is now receiving treatment in a supervised facility. 
Megan Garcia, whose 14-year-old son Sewell Setzer III died by suicide in February, also testified. She said prolonged abuse by Character.AI contributed to his death. Garcia’s lawsuit against the company survived an initial dismissal attempt in May. 
“They have intentionally designed their products to hook our children. They give these chatbots anthropomorphic mannerisms to seem human,” Garcia told lawmakers.
 

Senators call for accountability

Senator Josh Hawley, who chaired the hearing, said Meta was invited but did not attend. He is investigating the company over reports of 'sensual' chatbot conversations with minors. Fellow Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn warned Meta executives to cooperate or face subpoenas. 
Despite repeated alarms, Congress has yet to pass broad online safety laws for children. Parents and experts urged lawmakers to consider stricter parental controls, stronger privacy protections, mandatory age verification, and even bans on AI “companions” for teens, the news report said.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

