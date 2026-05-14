Meta brings incognito chat mode to WhatsApp, Meta AI app: How it works

Meta has announced a new feature called Incognito Chat for its AI services on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app. The company says the feature is designed to let users have private conversations with its AI assistant without those chats being visible to Meta or stored permanently. Meta claims messages sent during an Incognito Chat are processed inside a secure environment that even Meta itself cannot access.

Meta says Incognito Chat will begin rolling out gradually on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app over the next few months. The company has not yet shared a specific global availability timeline or device compatibility details.

ALSO READ: Meta AI gets Gemini Live-like conversational feature, live visual feed The announcement comes at a time when AI chatbots are increasingly being used for personal queries, including health concerns, financial advice, workplace discussions, and other sensitive topics. Meta says Incognito Chat is aimed at giving users a more private space to ask such questions without worrying about conversations being saved or reviewed later. How Incognito Chat works Meta says starting an Incognito Chat creates a temporary AI conversation that is visible only to the user. The chats are not saved, and messages disappear by default after the session ends.

The company also said that unlike some existing incognito or private modes offered by other AI services, Meta’s system is designed so that neither incoming questions nor outgoing responses can be accessed by the company itself. In simpler terms, Meta is positioning the feature as a way for users to interact with AI tools without creating a permanent chat history tied to their account. ALSO READ: Google previews Gemini Intelligence, AI upgrades and Googlebook: Highlights This feature is built using the same Private Processing technology that powers some of WhatsApp’s privacy-focused systems. Meta plans more private AI features for WhatsApp Alongside the launch of Incognito Chat, Meta also revealed plans for another feature called Sidechat, which will also use Private Processing technology on WhatsApp.

According to the company, Sidechat will allow Meta AI to assist users inside ongoing WhatsApp conversations by understanding the context of a chat without interrupting the main conversation thread. The said feature will arrive in the coming months. What is Meta’s Private Processing technology Meta describes the Private Processing technology as a security system designed to let certain Meta AI features process messages in a protected cloud environment without allowing Meta or WhatsApp to read or access them. The company says the technology powers features such as message summaries, writing assistance, and the new Incognito Chat mode. Meta claims messages shared through Private Processing are encrypted while being processed and are not stored once the request is completed or the Incognito Chat session ends.