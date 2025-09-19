Sony PS5 consoles price drop: Digital edition at ₹44,990, Disc at ₹49,990

Sony has joined in the celebrations as the festive season approaches in India by announcing a limited period discount for the PlayStation 5 console. Consumers planning to purchase a PS5 console can benefit from a price drop of Rs 5,000, between September 22 to October 19, or till stocks last. This offer is applicable on both the Digital edition and Disc edition.

Sony PS5 sale: Date

Starting date: September 22

Commencement date: October 19

Sony PS5 sale: Offer prices and platform

PS5 console Disc edition (CFI-2008A01X): Rs 49,990

PS5 console Digital edition (CFI-2008B01X): Rs 44,990

Online platforms: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto

Offline platforms: Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center and select authorised PlayStation retailers

Is the Sony PS5 still worth it?

According to earlier reports, Sony is reportedly working on its next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 6. Reportedly, the launch of the PlayStation 6 is still a few years away.

With the next generation being still a few years ahead, consumers will have more than enough time to play to their heart’s fullest extent on the PS5, before they need to do away with it and upgrade to the latest generation. ALSO READ: Microsoft rolls out 'Gaming Copilot' AI on Windows 11 PCs: How it works PS6: What to expect Alleged specifications of Sony’s next-generation PlayStation have surfaced online, reportedly drawn from AMD documents dated 2023 and highlighted by the YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead. The upcoming PS6 is said to target 4K gaming at 120 frames per second with full ray tracing support, positioning it as a significant step forward from current models. Alongside the console, Sony is also rumoured to be working on a new handheld device.