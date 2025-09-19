Sony PS5 consoles price drop: Digital edition at ₹44,990, Disc at ₹49,990

Sony PS5 sale: Date
- Starting date: September 22
- Commencement date: October 19
Sony PS5 sale: Offer prices and platform
- PS5 console Disc edition (CFI-2008A01X): Rs 49,990
- PS5 console Digital edition (CFI-2008B01X): Rs 44,990
- Online platforms: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto
- Offline platforms: Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center and select authorised PlayStation retailers
Is the Sony PS5 still worth it?
PS6: What to expect
- 8x Zen 6 (or later) cores
- 160W TBP
- 40-48+ RDNA 5 Compute Units @ 3GHz+
- 160-bit or 192-bit bus with GDDR7 at 32GT/z
- 3x Greater Rasterisation Performance of the PS5 (Better Ray Tracing Expected)
- Chiplet design, possibly using ‘Navi 5’ Desktop chiplets
- Backwards compatible with PS5 and PS4
