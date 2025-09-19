Home / Technology / Tech News / Sony PS5 consoles price drop: Digital edition at ₹44,990, Disc at ₹49,990

Sony PS5 consoles price drop: Digital edition at ₹44,990, Disc at ₹49,990

Sony is offering a festive season discount of ₹5,000 on both PS5 Digital and Disc editions, available across online and offline retailers from September 22 to October 19

Sony has joined in the celebrations as the festive season approaches in India by announcing a limited period discount for the PlayStation 5 console. Consumers planning to purchase a PS5 console can benefit from a price drop of Rs 5,000, between September 22 to October 19, or till stocks last. This offer is applicable on both the Digital edition and Disc edition.

Sony PS5 sale: Date

  • Starting date: September 22
  • Commencement date: October 19

Sony PS5 sale: Offer prices and platform

  • PS5 console Disc edition (CFI-2008A01X): Rs 49,990
  • PS5 console Digital edition (CFI-2008B01X): Rs 44,990
  • Online platforms: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto
  • Offline platforms: Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center and select authorised PlayStation retailers

Is the Sony PS5 still worth it?

According to earlier reports, Sony is reportedly working on its next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 6. Reportedly, the launch of the PlayStation 6 is still a few years away.
 
With the next generation being still a few years ahead, consumers will have more than enough time to play to their heart’s fullest extent on the PS5, before they need to do away with it and upgrade to the latest generation.

PS6: What to expect

Alleged specifications of Sony’s next-generation PlayStation have surfaced online, reportedly drawn from AMD documents dated 2023 and highlighted by the YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead. The upcoming PS6 is said to target 4K gaming at 120 frames per second with full ray tracing support, positioning it as a significant step forward from current models. Alongside the console, Sony is also rumoured to be working on a new handheld device.
 
The report suggests that Sony may adopt a more balanced hardware strategy to keep costs down. This approach reportedly prioritises energy efficiency and affordability while still delivering strong performance, potentially making the PS6 more accessible to a wider range of players.
 
Sony has not yet confirmed any news regarding the specifications of the PS6, and the YouTuber himself has said that it is possible that some of these specifications might have been changed since 2023. Hence, it is advised to take this information with a grain of salt. Here are the expected specifications of the PS6:
  • 8x Zen 6 (or later) cores
  • 160W TBP
  • 40-48+ RDNA 5 Compute Units @ 3GHz+
  • 160-bit or 192-bit bus with GDDR7 at 32GT/z
  • 3x Greater Rasterisation Performance of the PS5 (Better Ray Tracing Expected)
  • Chiplet design, possibly using ‘Navi 5’ Desktop chiplets
  • Backwards compatible with PS5 and PS4

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

