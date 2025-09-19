Samsung might launch Android XR headset on October 21: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its Android XR headset on October 21. According to a report by a Korean technology-focused news platform, Electronic Times, “Project Moohan” and/or “Project Infinite” has a set release date of October 21. Notably, this is expected to be well before the company launches its first tri-fold smartphone. According to a report by 9to5Google, this event might be held online-only instead of a traditional in-person event like it does with its Unpacked event.

This news comes on the heels of the South Korean consumer electronics maker reportedly rolling out a new “3D capture” option to Galaxy smartphones via the Camera Assistant app, part of the Good Lock suite. According to SamMobile, the feature lets users record spatial photos and videos designed for playback on Galaxy XR headsets. When enabled, the viewfinder adds a new button marked “Project Moohan,” Samsung’s upcoming Android XR headset expected to launch later this year.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series now on sale in India: Price, offers, availability details Project Moohan: What to expect Samsung’s upcoming XR headset, known internally as Project Moohan, was first shown last year and has surfaced several times since then. The company has confirmed that it is developing the device in partnership with Google and Qualcomm, though official hardware details have not been disclosed. According to 9to5Google, Samsung might price it anywhere between $1,800 to $2,800. According to reports, the headset is likely to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chipset and incorporate 1.3-inch OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) displays from Sony, capable of 4K resolution at 3,800ppi. It may also support full-colour pass-through video, positioning it in direct competition with Apple’s Vision Pro.

The headset is expected to run on Google’s Android XR platform, offering a virtual workspace with access to services such as Google Maps, YouTube, and Gemini AI. While compatibility with existing Android apps through the Google Play Store is anticipated, Samsung and Google are reportedly working on XR-specific applications, including an upgraded YouTube experience with a virtual screen and a 3D-ready version of Google Photos. For vision correction, according to Electronic Times, Samsung plans to sell separate prescription lens inserts, similar to Apple’s approach with the Vision Pro. While Apple partnered with Zeiss, Samsung is said to be collaborating with domestic eyewear manufacturers for its corrective lenses.

ALSO READ: Samsung announces price drop on select models: Galaxy S24 Ultra at ₹71,999 Samsung Galaxy G Fold: What to expect According to Android Authority, earlier this year, a beta build of One UI 8 reportedly contained a tutorial video hinting at the design of Samsung’s first tri-fold smartphone. The device appears to use a display divided into three foldable sections, with the rear-left panel housing a triple-camera system similar to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. The central panel may include an external cover screen on its reverse side, while both hinges fold inward — a layout resembling Samsung’s Flex G prototype shown at CES 2022.